Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints oversees 385 temples

Two hundred and twenty-two dedicated structures anchor a vast global portfolio of 385 temples overseen by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a comprehensive tracking report published by Church News.

A 385-Location Global Footprint

The total active and planned inventory encompasses 13 sanctuaries scheduled for dedication, 53 sites under active construction, and seven preparing for groundbreaking ceremonies. An additional 90 locations sit within initial planning and design phases.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who leads the faith’s Temple and Family History Executive Committee, pointed to the acceleration of the work of God. “Qué bendición es que se hayan anunciado tantos templos,” Elder Cook stated in an interview with Church News. “Es asombroso ver de primera mano la construcción y dedicación de estos nuevos templos, a veces dos el mismo día. Estamos agradecidos por la guía espiritual que está recibiendo el presidente Dallin H. Oaks a medida que la aceleración de la obra de Dios continúa de manera extraordinaria.”

September 2026 Distribution Data

Geographic distributions map out heavy concentrations across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Pacific in data released for September 2026. The Church has announced new plans to build temples in two locations—Marysville, Washington, and Otavalo, Ecuador—during the six months since the April 2026 general conference.

30-Day Dedication Timeline

Seven new Houses of the Lord will be dedicated during the next 30 days. These sites include Miraflores in Guatemala City, Guatemala; Ephraim, Utah; Managua, Nicaragua; Montpelier, Idaho; Cody, Wyoming; San Luis Potosí, México; and Wichita, Kansas.

An additional two dedications will follow during the month after, in Torreón, Mexico, and Modesto, California, alongside the Pago Pago Temple in American Samoa slated for December. Three dedications are scheduled for the first part of 2027: Fort Worth, Texas; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Smithfield, Utah.

Upcoming Groundbreaking Ceremonies

Groundbreaking ceremonies will take place this month for three sites in Maceió, Brazil; Iquitos, Perú; and Viena, Austria. Four ceremonies are scheduled for November in Cincinnati, Ohio; Piura, Perú; Cuernavaca, México; and La Paz, Bolivia.