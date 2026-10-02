National Awakening Day for Coma Research Held in Bologna

The 28th National Day of Awakenings for Coma Research, titled “Vale la pena” and coinciding with the 12th European Day of Awakenings, takes place in Bologna from October 4 to October 7, 2026. Promoted by the Gli Amici di Luca Foundation and Casa dei Risvegli Luca De Nigris under the message “Nobody awakens alone,” the events bring together institutions, medical professionals, and families to address the right to care and the dignity of individuals with severe brain injuries.

The Bottom Line

Dates and Location: The multi-day initiative runs from October 4 to October 7, 2026, primarily across Bologna.

The multi-day initiative runs from October 4 to October 7, 2026, primarily across Bologna. Core Message: Built around the theme “Nobody awakens alone,” highlighting that patient recovery requires community support alongside clinical care.

Built around the theme “Nobody awakens alone,” highlighting that patient recovery requires community support alongside clinical care. High-Profile Support: The initiative holds the Medal of the President of the Republic and patronage from the European Parliament and national ministries.

Bologna Prepares for the 28th National Awakenings Events

The upcoming events aim to focus public attention on the realities faced by individuals with severe brain injuries. Fulvio De Nigris, president of the promoting foundation, emphasized the societal nature of recovery during the presentation of the schedule. “The awakening belongs to the clinic, but also to society,” De Nigris stated, explaining that the guiding message points to the necessity of families, services, institutions, and communities working together to support patients.

The schedule spans four distinct days across different municipal locations. Opening day on October 4 centers on sports and public awareness in Piazza Maggiore, hosted in collaboration with the Centro Sportivo Italiano (CSI). The programming moves on October 5 to the Legislative Assembly of Emilia-Romagna for discussions regarding rights, participation, and theatrical presentations. On October 6, the focus shifts to Sant’Agata Bolognese for the sixth edition of the Camminata dei Risvegli at Parco Lamborghini.

Institutional Backing and Closing Performances

The final day on October 7 features a morning Open Day at the Casa dei Risvegli Luca De Nigris facility. By evening, the events conclude at the Teatro Duse with Alessandro Bergonzoni—a testimonial for the Amici di Luca—performing SPEZZONI (Teatrovisioni), with ticket proceeds directed toward supporting the Casa dei Risvegli.

Official recognition for the 2026 edition includes the Medal of the President of the Republic. Additional institutional, scientific, and health-related sponsorships support the program, including patronage from the Minister for Disabilities and the National Guarantor for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Regional and local entities, including the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality and Metropolitan City of Bologna, the University of Bologna, and the local USL health authority, also back the initiative, alongside patronage from the European Parliament.