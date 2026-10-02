Lyft Agrees to Settlement in California Driver Wage Lawsuit

Lyft has agreed to a $272.5 million settlement to resolve a California wage-and-hour lawsuit alleging the company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors between 2016 and 2020. As the largest wage-theft settlement in California history, according to the state Labor Commissioner’s Office, 87 percent of the total payout will go directly to drivers.

The Bottom Line for California Drivers Massive Payout: Lyft is paying $272.5 million to resolve worker misclassification claims, with 87% designated directly for drivers.

Lyft is paying $272.5 million to resolve worker misclassification claims, with 87% designated directly for drivers. Historical Scope: The litigation covers alleged violations occurring between April 2016 and December 2020, before the passage of Proposition 22.

The litigation covers alleged violations occurring between April 2016 and December 2020, before the passage of Proposition 22. New Labor Landscape: The settlement arrives after California gig drivers secured collective bargaining power via the newly certified California Gig Workers Union.

Wage-Theft Settlement in Alameda County Court

The legal resolution concludes a coordinated legal proceeding that began when the California Labor Commissioner’s Office filed suit in 2020 in Alameda County Superior Court. Reuters reported that Lyft, Uber, and other app-based gig services have fought worker misclassification claims for more than a decade. The state’s lawsuit alleged that Lyft routinely denied its drivers minimum wages, overtime, rest-break premiums, reimbursement for business expenses, accurate wage statements, timely wage payments, and sick leave.

Following the initial filing, the state-level action merged with coordinated enforcement proceedings brought by the California attorney general alongside the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco. The litigation was later consolidated in San Francisco Superior Court in September 2021. Reuters noted that the agreement covers lawsuits brought on behalf of thousands of Lyft drivers.

Lyft Defends Classification History Despite Payout

Despite agreeing to the financial penalty, Lyft maintained its stance that its driver network has always operated legally under prior statutes. “Lyft believes drivers have always been properly classified under the law, and we’re glad to put this case behind us,” the company stated, adding that it remains laser-focused on helping create more earnings for drivers and more affordable rides for riders.

Photo: reuters.com

The company emphasized that the litigation addresses a distinct regulatory era that predates the November 2020 voter approval of Proposition 22. “If approved, this settlement closes a chapter from a very different time, before Prop 22,” Lyft explained in its official statement. “The vast majority of rideshare drivers in California have always wanted to be independent contractors, and voters affirmed that when they passed Prop 22 in 2020.” Under Prop 22, app-based transportation and delivery companies were permitted to classify their drivers as independent contractors.

State Regulators and Union Leaders Hail Worker Advocacy

State officials underscored that the financial recovery belongs to the workers who stepped forward during years of administrative and courtroom battles. “This settlement is about the workers who came forward and spoke up,” California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower stated. “We pursued this case to ensure workplace protections have real meaning and to recover as much as possible for drivers.”

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Key Metrics of the Lyft California Settlement Settlement Category Recorded Figure / Detail Total Settlement Amount $272.5 million (Largest in California history for wage theft) Direct Driver Payout 87% of the total settlement amount Covered Period April 2016 to December 2020 Key Legal Milestone Coordinated proceedings filed by the Labor Commissioner and major city attorneys

Shifting Realities Following Gig Worker Unionization

The resolution of this misclassification dispute arrives at a critical juncture for the rideshare industry in California. Less than a month prior to the settlement agreement, drivers for Uber and Lyft secured collective bargaining power for the first time following the certification of the California Gig Workers Union. The milestone followed the passage of Assembly Bill 1340, which gave gig ride-hailing drivers the right to unionize and collectively bargain.

Lyft agrees to pay California $272.5M in largest ever wage theft settlement.

The California Public Employment Relations Board recognized the union in September after it secured support from 30 percent of active drivers in the state in August. As court oversight begins for the $272.5 million payout, the dual forces of back-pay recovery and union representation mark a shift in how California regulates the gig economy.