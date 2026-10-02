Commodity and Equity Derivatives Drive Record Liability Gap at UK Banks

UK Bank Derivatives Balance Narrows to £9.9 Billion as Liabilities Outpace Assets

The net value of derivatives held by UK banks dropped to £9.9 billion in the second quarter, narrowing the gap between assets and liabilities to its smallest level since 2015, Risk.net reported. Gross derivatives liabilities rose 1.7% quarter on quarter to £3.18 trillion, while gross assets grew 0.8% to £3.19 trillion.

The Bottom Line Liability Expansion: Gross derivatives liabilities for UK financial institutions climbed 1.7% to reach £3.18 trillion in the second quarter.

Gross derivatives liabilities for UK financial institutions climbed 1.7% to reach £3.18 trillion in the second quarter. Asset Growth: Gross derivatives assets moved up at a slower pace of 0.8% to £3.19 trillion.

Gross derivatives assets moved up at a slower pace of 0.8% to £3.19 trillion. Decade-Low Gap: The net derivatives balance narrowed to £9.9 billion, marking the smallest level since 2015.

Commodity and Equity Derivatives Drive the Q2 Shift

Here is the math behind the numbers. The sharp compression in the net derivatives balance was propelled primarily by movements within commodity and equity derivatives contracts.

Gross liabilities across the sector advanced to £3.18 trillion. At the same time, gross assets reached £3.19 trillion. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding velocity—liabilities expanded by a quarterly rate of 1.7%, outpacing the 0.8% growth registered on the asset side.

Ten-Year Lows in Net Derivatives Spread

UK Bank Derivatives Metrics Metric Value Quarter-on-Quarter Change Gross Derivatives Assets £3.19 trillion +0.8% Gross Derivatives Liabilities £3.18 trillion +1.7% Net Derivatives Balance £9.9 billion Smallest since 2015

Subscription data and institutional reporting from Risk.net outline that access to the underlying granular dataset remains restricted to paid or corporate subscribers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.