Stanford Researchers Develop Urine Test to Detect Bladder Cancer

Researchers at Stanford Medicine and the VA Palo Alto Health Care System have developed a non-invasive urine-based liquid biopsy called uRARE-seq that profiles cell-free RNA to detect bladder cancer, monitor residual disease, and predict treatment responses. In a study of 683 urine samples reported in Nature Medicine, the test identified 95% of localized bladder cancers with 90% specificity.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What it is: A urine test that reads genetic instructions (RNA) floating in urine to spot bladder cancer.

A urine test that reads genetic instructions (RNA) floating in urine to spot bladder cancer. Why it helps: It bypasses false alarms caused by normal cell mutations in the bladder lining, offering a clearer picture than standard urine tests.

It bypasses false alarms caused by normal cell mutations in the bladder lining, offering a clearer picture than standard urine tests. What it predicts: It can tell doctors which patients are likely to respond to standard treatments like BCG, helping guide personalized care plans.

Profiling RNA Fragments to Detect Bladder Cancer

Unlike standard liquid biopsies that hunt for tumor-associated DNA mutations, the uRARE-seq approach focuses on cell-free RNA fragments released into the urine. Because RNA captures genes that cells are actively expressing, it provides a direct window into tumor biology. The detection model developed by the Stanford and VA Palo Alto teams incorporates 381 genes.

Normal bladder lining cells often accumulate DNA mutations that overlap with actual cancers, a complicating factor known as the field effect. The new research demonstrates that cell-free RNA-based detection does not appear to be affected by these mutations. In comparative analyses, uRARE-seq showed higher pretreatment sensitivity than urine cytology and a tumor-naive urine tumor DNA assay.

Predicting Patient Response to Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy

Beyond simply spotting cancer, the assay addresses the challenge of treatment selection for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Patients frequently receive intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) following surgery, but not everyone responds. Pretreatment urine samples from patients who achieved a complete molecular response to BCG displayed robust T-cell and immune-related expression signatures.

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Conversely, patients showing molecular residual disease after therapy expressed higher levels of proliferation-associated genes. Utilizing these molecular differences, the investigators built a predictive model that scored 0.93 on an accuracy scale where 1.0 represents perfect discrimination between treatment responses.

Metric / Parameter uRARE-seq Performance Total Urine Samples Analyzed 683 samples from 515 individuals Localized Bladder Cancer Detection Sensitivity 95% Test Specificity 90% Treatment Response Prediction Score (AUC) 0.93 Gene Panel Size in Detection Model 381 genes

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

uRARE-seq is an investigational diagnostic tool. Patients presenting with hematuria or lower urinary tract symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty with urination or discomfort during urination should undergo standard diagnostic evaluations as recommended by the American Urological Association risk classification system. Anyone experiencing blood in the urine must consult a urologist.

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Future Validation and Clinical Translation

The research team plans to validate uRARE-seq in larger, prospective, multicenter trials. The test could eventually provide several layers of information from a single noninvasive sample: whether cancer is present, characteristics of the tumor, whether disease remains after treatment, and which therapy may be more effective.

References

Nature Medicine: Urine random priming and affinity capture of cell-free RNA fragments for bladder cancer detection and treatment response prediction.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.