Former MyMiniFactory Marketing Head Launches Tabletop Growth Partners

Anjuli Smith, former marketing and brand head at digital marketplace MyMiniFactory, has stepped down to launch Tabletop Growth Partners, a specialized agency providing marketing, digital growth, and business development services for the tabletop gaming sector. Operating primarily out of the United Kingdom, Smith has structured her agency hours to accommodate North American morning schedules in anticipation of a heavily US-based client roster.

The newly minted agency targets the tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) and wargaming markets while building an international network for independent board game creators. Smith concluded her tenure at MyMiniFactory at the end of September, closing a chapter that involved high-profile business development deals bridging established tabletop properties like Steamforged Games’ Warmachine and Modiphius Entertainment’s The Elder Scrolls with the 3D-printing ecosystem.

Industry realities heavily shaped the launch of the new venture. Smith noted to BoardGameWire that over 5,000 new board games debut annually, creating a daunting barrier to entry for smaller studios lacking the massive promotional budgets utilized by major market players such as The Op’s Flip 7. International trade events compound these financial strains for indie developers.

“For a small publisher the costs of flights, hotels, and a booth are huge. Asking them to then take time away from sales to talk to others simply isn’t an option,” Smith explained to BoardGameWire. Recognizing that many creative teams struggle to balance community engagement with administrative hurdles, Tabletop Growth Partners aims to absorb tasks ranging from digital storefront optimization and crowdfunding support to full representation at massive conventions.

International Trade Fair Strategy and Distributor Access

Tabletop Growth Partners is already in active discussions with three board game publishers regarding representation at the upcoming Spielwarenmesse trade fair in Nuremberg next February. Among those prospective clients is Acolyte, a newly launched Canadian publisher focusing on cooperative and semi-cooperative titles that is actively seeking distribution channels across the United Kingdom and Europe.

The core utility of the agency relies on thirteen years of industry relationship-building. Rather than forcing inexperienced creators to navigate closed distribution circles, Smith intends to leverage her established network to arrange meetings, sit in on negotiations, and map out expansion strategies.

“An available network is a huge blocker for many smaller and newly launched publishers. Getting your games in front of the right people who know how to market them (and will in fact market them) is key to expansion,” Smith stated to BoardGameWire. “I have a huge network of industry colleagues I have grown over the last 13 years and I think it’s important to give back and not gatekeep that.”

Venture / Initiative Sector Focus Key Services Provided Tabletop Growth Partners TTRPG, Wargaming, Board Games Marketing strategy, digital storefront optimization, international distribution coordination, event representation MyMiniFactory (Soulcrafted Initiative) 3D Printing & Miniatures Advocacy championing human-made creative work against generative AI expansion

Convention Circuit Representation and Ethical Standards

Beyond the Nuremberg showcase, Tabletop Growth Partners is slated to manage publisher presence across major international hubs, including SPIEL Essen, PAX Unplugged, GAMA Expo, and the UK Games Expo. These physical gatherings remain critical lifelines for independent publishers seeking retail visibility, yet participation costs consistently threaten profit margins.

Alongside commercial operations, Tabletop Growth Partners has formally signed on as an ambassador for Soulcrafted, an initiative launched by MyMiniFactory designed to protect and champion human-crafted creative assets amid the rapid proliferation of generative artificial intelligence tools within the digital design space.

With boutique studios facing mounting pressures from platform algorithms, shifting supply chains, and saturated retail shelves, independent growth agencies are carving out an essential intermediary role.