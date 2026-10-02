Russian drone strikes close Kyiv South bridge, officials say

These coordinated assaults have triggered massive traffic gridlock and left the Ukrainian capital in a dramatic humanitarian and logistical state.

The escalation marks an intense targeting of urban transit hubs and energy grids. Drones struck the support structures of the South Bridge, forcing municipal authorities to shut down traffic completely. Because the city of roughly three million residents depends heavily on its eight Dnieper River crossings, the closure severed connections between the left and right banks. Commuters faced massive traffic jams as navigation apps registered bottlenecks along the waterways, turning ordinary cross-river travel into an ordeal. Two drone strikes hit the area of the South Bridge supports. This marks the first major attack reported by authorities on one of the capital’s main bridges since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022. The bridge was initially struck by Russian drones and closed for less than two hours after an inspection revealed no critical damage, but in the night from Thursday to Friday, it was struck again several times by Russian drones, as indicated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that traffic had also been limited on two other major bridges in Kyiv.

Nuclear Facilities and Regional Bombardments

Beyond transportation networks, the strikes have edged close to sensitive atomic research facilities. A Russian drone struck the perimeter of a Kyiv research institute containing a small Soviet-era nuclear research reactor. State nuclear regulators confirmed that while the reactor and its safety systems were untouched and no radiation spikes were registered, the facility has remained offline since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The incident underscores a persistent anxiety over atomic infrastructure vulnerability as fighting drags on. The reactor’s core had its uranium removed, though maintenance operations on its safety systems are still performed.

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The violence extended far beyond the capital. Russian aerial bombs struck central Sumy in the country’s north, hitting a children’s center and killing two people, including a 16-year-old girl, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyguivsky. Additional missile and drone attacks across the Kyiv region damaged more than 16 residential and industrial sites, while a strike in the Bucha district claimed another life. In Kyiv proper, the headquarters of mobile operator Kyivstar sustained significant material damage, though emergency services reported no casualties at that location. Total strikes across Ukraine left eight dead, as reported by Kyiv on Sunday following Moscow’s threat to carry out its war regardless of circumstances.

Energy Infrastructure Under Threat Ahead of Winter

Ukrainian authorities warn that these autumn bombardments form the opening phase of a renewed campaign against the national power grid. A confidential intelligence document details a Russian plan involving up to 1,000 missiles, drones, and aerial bombs. The strategy allegedly aims to knock out high-voltage substations, hydroelectric plants, and heating networks to deprive major metropolitan areas like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa of 90 percent of their electricity and heat before deep winter sets in. The document is written in Russian, dated August, and was obtained by the New York Times, which revealed it on October 2, 2026, though the daily noted it could not authenticate its origin. Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Chmyhal presented the document in Paris two weeks prior to European partners, describing it as an intercepted Russian plan aiming to cause the collapse of the Ukrainian energy network, according to two people informed of the presentation. The three-step scenario targets border electrical substations handling European electricity imports, hydroelectric plants, and electrical equipment connecting the Rivne, Khmelnytskyï, and South Ukraine nuclear power plants to the grid to block their output without targeting the reactors directly, aiming to eliminate nearly 15 gigawatts of capacity and severely disrupt water pumping and treatment stations.

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Russian Drone Hits Kyiv School As Aerial Strikes Continue To Pound Ukrainian Infrastructure

National energy operator Ukrenergo has already urged citizens to strictly limit power consumption during peak hours following strikes that cut electricity across five distinct regions. Ukrenergo recommended that consumers postpone intensive energy use to the period between 10:00 and 16:00 when consumption is lower. Mayor Vitali Klitschko captured the grim local reality on Telegram, writing that the capital remains in an extremely dramatic situation where residents can no longer pretend to live under normal peacetime conditions.

Incident Date / Window Primary Target Location Reported Impact & Infrastructure Affected Early October 2026 Kyiv (South Bridge) Struck by multiple drones; bridge closed to traffic, creating severe cross-river gridlock. Early October 2026 Kyiv Research Institute Drone struck the perimeter of a site housing a deactivated nuclear reactor; safety systems undamaged. Early October 2026 Sumy City Center Three aerial bombs hit a children’s center, resulting in two fatalities, including a 16-year-old.

Amid these mounting logistics and energy strains, diplomatic tensions continue to ripple outward. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Georguiï Tikhy dismissed claims that the country’s Western-supplied F-16 fighter fleet was largely grounded due to mandatory maintenance backlogs. As military command navigates these parallel security challenges, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that defense authorities are actively working to repair battered transport links while bracing for sustained aerial attrition.

Military Exercises and Wider Operations

While aerial campaigns target urban centers, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Urals on Friday to supervise the Center-2026 strategic command and staff military exercises, according to the Russian news agency TASS. These exercises run until October 3.

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