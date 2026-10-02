UNAND Students Create VioScan for Skin Cancer Detection

Engineering students at Universitas Andalas in Padang have developed VioScan, a hardware prototype and mobile application designed to detect basal cell carcinoma quickly without surgical biopsies or tissue damage. The device uses ultraviolet-enhanced fluorescence dermoscopy to analyze skin lesions against specific Indonesian skin phototypes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Automated Triage: The system measures lesion diameters and maps risk levels automatically, transmitting data to a mobile interface to assist frontline healthcare decisions.

The system measures lesion diameters and maps risk levels automatically, transmitting data to a mobile interface to assist frontline healthcare decisions. Targeted Phototype Optimization: The technology is specifically calibrated for type IV skin phototypes common among Indonesian populations, improving contrast detection between healthy and abnormal cells.

Development and Technology Behind VioScan

The VioScan project was created by student Hafiz Fadli Al Anshor alongside teammates Fauzan Al Munawar, Rizki Dafa Naldi, Aqilah Azzahra Gema Putri, and Hafizha Salzabila. Rahmadi Kurnia, S.T., M.T., as part of the PKM-KC Universitas Andalas program.

Traditional skin cancer diagnostic pathways rely heavily on surgical biopsies. These procedures involve excising skin tissue and waiting days for histological confirmation, which frequently induces patient anxiety. VioScan attempts to bypass this preliminary friction by combining optical hardware with mobile computing architecture.

When placed directly against a lesion, the device emits a controlled ultraviolet wavelength of 365 nm. This specific spectrum highlights optical differences between benign tissue and abnormal cellular formations. An integrated smartphone application then processes the optical contrast to calculate lesion dimensions and evaluate risk tiers.

Clinical Utility at Primary Care Levels

Basal cell carcinoma represents a form of skin cancer, and early detection improves localized treatment outcomes. Primary care physicians often face challenges when triaging pigmented or abnormal skin lesions.

The student team designed VioScan specifically for primary health facilities. By providing automated risk stratification and precise measurements, the tool aims to streamline referral pathways. Clinicians can utilize the mobile interface output to determine whether a formal dermatology referral and subsequent biopsy are clinically necessary.

VioScan Technical and Operational Parameters Parameter Specification Target Condition Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) Optical Mechanism Ultraviolet-Enhanced Fluorescence Dermoscopy (365 nm) Target Skin Phototype Type IV (Optimized for Indonesian populations) Output Metrics Lesion diameter measurement and automated risk mapping Institutional Origin Universitas Andalas (PKM-KC Program)

Contraindications and When to Consult a Doctor

They do not replace definitive histopathological confirmation via biopsy for suspicious lesions.

Clinical diagnosis of skin malignancies requires comprehensive physical examination and professional medical correlation.

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