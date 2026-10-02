66-Year-Old Executive Admits to Quasi-Rape of Disabled Employee

A 66-year-old man appeared in the Incheon District Court on the 2nd, facing charges of quasi-rape under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. The defendant admitted to all charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 20-year-old female employee with an intellectual disability over a multi-month period.

According to reporting, the accused utilized his position at a business registered with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities to commit the offenses. The assaults occurred across Incheon from the summer of last year through June of this year. Following the disclosure of the incidents, the employer dismissed the man from the company.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Forensic medical evaluations confirmed both the pregnancy resulting from the assaults and the victim’s evaluated cognitive age of seven, alongside a self-defense capability equivalent to a four-year-old child.

Incheon District Court Proceedings and Charges Filed Against the Man

Presiding Judge Son Seung-beom of the Incheon District Court Criminal Division 14 oversaw the first public trial session for the accused 66-year-old male. During the proceedings, defense counsel stated that the defendant acknowledged all charges outlined in the prosecution’s indictment. The case falls under the legal classification of quasi-rape of a disabled person, which addresses situations where a perpetrator exploits a victim’s inability to resist or comprehend the nature of the act due to physical or mental incapacitation.

The prosecution detailed that the defendant held an executive role at a designated employment workplace for individuals with disabilities, a status he leveraged to access and repeatedly assault the victim. Prosecutors established that the victim and perpetrator worked at the same facility in the Incheon region. Following the identification of the crimes and subsequent legal filings, the corporate entity terminated the defendant’s employment.

Clinical and Forensic Evaluations of the Victim

Investigative and medical assessments conducted on the victim revealed profound cognitive vulnerabilities. Official evaluations determined the individual possesses a Grade 2 intellectual disability. Standardized developmental testing estimated her functional cognitive capacity at approximately seven years of age, while her capacity for self-defense and personal protection was measured at the level of a four-year-old child.

Medical documentation presented in the investigative record confirmed that the victim sustained a pregnancy as a direct result of the repeated assaults by the man. The victim recently gave birth to a child, according to findings detailed by DongA Ilbo reporter Park Sung-jin.

Judicial Timeline and Ongoing Legal Accountability

The public trial opened on the 2nd at the Incheon District Court, marking the formal commencement of judicial proceedings following the defendant’s formal arrest and indictment. With the defense counsel admitting to all allegations during this initial hearing, the case moves past the fact-finding phase regarding the defendant’s actions. The court will proceed to evaluate sentencing parameters under the applicable special statutes governing sexual violence crimes against individuals with registered disabilities.