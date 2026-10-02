IMTS 2026 Highlights AI, Automation, and U.S. Manufacturing Growth

The 2026 edition of the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), held September 14–19 at McCormick Place in Chicago, drew 91,295 registrants and 1,788 exhibiting companies across 1.17 million square feet of exhibit space, reflecting intense industry investment in industrial artificial intelligence, automation, and domestic reindustrialization.

Chicago Exhibition Space Occupies 1.17 Million Square Feet

IMTS 2026 opened its doors in Chicago on September 14, hosting 1,788 exhibitors—including 400 new participants—across 1.17 million square feet of exhibit space. The massive turnout brought together attendees from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and 123 countries.

Among the 91,295 total registrants, 14,447 students participated through the Smartforce Student Summit. Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, which owns and produces IMTS, noted that the 2026 event set itself apart through an intense emphasis on how modern manufacturing tools and capital investments are revitalizing America’s industrial strength while bolstering the U.S. economy, industrial foundation, and national security.

Manufacturers and job shops attended in search of tools that can instantly boost output. Visitors also included venture capitalists, major Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 enterprises, academic institutions, public sector organizations, and a rising demographic drawn to advanced production methods, space technology, industrial automation, and artificial intelligence.

U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Exceed $500 Million for Five Consecutive Months

Manufacturing investment and workforce challenges served as recurring themes throughout the event. AMT reported that manufacturing technology orders exceeded $500 million for the fifth consecutive month on September 13. Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report showed that July 2026 purchases of metalworking machinery hit $605.8 million, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.03 billion—representing a 37.1% surge over the corresponding timeframe in 2025.

This financial momentum aligns directly with acute labor realities. Durable goods manufacturers face a reported shortage of 435,000 workers. To bridge this personnel deficit, the Reshoring Initiative estimates that roughly 400,000 positions will be brought back to domestic shores prior to the conclusion of 2026.

Industrial AI Conference Sells Out Twice Amid Rapid Automation Integration

Artificial intelligence dominated the exhibition floor as exhibitors demonstrated applications designed to reduce programming requirements, improve machine tending, optimize toolpaths, and increase productivity. The inaugural IMTS Industrial AI Conference sold out twice after capacity was expanded. Showcasing the rapid convergence of machine tools, software, robotics, and artificial intelligence, the event displayed autonomous and collaborative robots, AI-powered vision systems, natural-language programming interfaces, and specialized software built to fast-track CNC programming.

“IMTS 2026 highlighted how quickly manufacturing technology is moving from concept to application,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO of FANUC America and chairman of the board at AMT. “Manufacturers are looking for practical ways to improve productivity, increase flexibility, and address workforce challenges, and many of the conversations throughout the show were focused on technologies that can help them achieve those goals today.”

Defense Programming and Emerging Technology Centers Drive Production Capacity

Advanced manufacturing technologies were presented as vital tools for expanding U.S. production capacity and supporting the defense industrial base.

Photo: industrialbriefs.com

The AMT Emerging Technology Center demonstrated how interconnected machine tools, automation, and additive manufacturing can be combined to rapidly increase production capacity. This demonstration highlighted the role of MTConnect in connecting controls, machines, and software to provide data usable by digital and AI systems. Furthermore, attendance at specialized programming saw significant growth, with the IMTS Investor Summit increasing 118%, while the ELEVATE Conference and Job Shops Workshop each grew 34%.