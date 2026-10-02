Mars north polar ice contains 3% dust, scientists discover

Scientists analyzing data from NASA’s Mars Phoenix mission and orbiting spacecraft have discovered that the north polar ice of Mars contains roughly 3% dust, a sharp downward revision from the long-standing estimate of 25%.

Correcting the Lunar Model Miscalculation

For years, planetary researchers relied on standard calculation techniques to infer the grain radius and impurity of Martian ice based on its albedo, or sunlight reflectance. However, Aditya Khuller, a planetary scientist at the University of Washington, noticed a flaw. The primary radiative transfer models used for Mars had originally been developed to study soil on the Moon. When tested against Earth conditions, those lunar methods proved inconsistent, raising doubts about their application to the Red Planet.

To fix this, Khuller and recent geoscience graduate Pari Mohan turned to an alternative framework. They adapted methods originally designed by Steve Warren, a University of Washington professor emeritus specializing in snow and ice, which had successfully tracked terrestrial glaciers for decades. Applying this revised framework to six exposed water-ice locations across the Martian north pole revealed that conventional models had severely overestimated dust content. Dustier, darker ice forms during the winter and vaporizes faster in the summer due to solar absorption, leaving behind cleaner, older subsurface ice.

Climatic Archives and Martian Ice Layers

Unlike Earth, which maintains a stable axial tilt thanks to the gravitational anchor of the Moon, Mars oscillates wildly. As its axis shifts over millennia, the planet undergoes extreme ice ages that bury roughly one-third of its surface under shallow frozen deposits. These deposits act as a pristine climate archive, trapping falling dust and atmospheric gases much like tree rings record rainfall.

Reaching these polar records from the surface remains exceedingly difficult. Landing hardware at the poles has resulted in historical setbacks, including the loss of the Mars Polar Lander near the south pole in 1999. In 2008, the Phoenix mission achieved its goal, marking the initial attempt to acquire direct ice samples near the northern polar region. Published on September 8 in npj Space Exploration, the recent discoveries suggest that the north pole resembles an “ice-cream sandwich” with layers of dustier and older, cleaner ice that cycle throughout the seasons.

Implications for Planetary History and Habitability

The discovery of cleaner subsurface ice challenges previous assumptions about Martian atmospheric pressure and dust storm intensity in the past. Thinner layers of dust suggest periods where atmospheric conditions may have curbed the severity of planetary dust storms.

Beyond climate history, the composition of Martian ice bears directly on astrobiology. In related research, Khuller and his colleagues have investigated whether dark ice layers could trap enough sunlight to form pockets of meltwater, creating conditions akin to microbial habitats on Earth. As Khuller noted, the shared presence of layered water ice and dust on both planets highlights a central question: “Why does one planet have life and the other doesn’t?”