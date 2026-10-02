Grand Theft Auto VI will feature uncompromised levels of violence, nudity, and sexual content when Rockstar Games launches the title on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026, for a base price starting at 2,009 Czech crowns, INDIAN – Pořad o hrách reported. Players control the dual protagonists Jason and Lucia in the fictional state of Leonida, navigating a sprawling open world characterized by severe weather systems and dense wildlife populations.

Building Relationships and Living in Vice City

Jason and Lucia can build a romantic or platonic bond through small gestures like holding hands, answering text messages on time, opening vehicle doors, and accepting invitations to shared activities, according to the source. Developers at Rockstar Games told Game Informer that neither path grants a gameplay advantage, though the nature of the relationship affects specific story beats. Players can also converse with non-player characters throughout Vice City who vary significantly in height, clothing, tattoos, and freckles. It was noted that certain female social media users began calling on others in September to ban their partners from playing the title over concerns that the romantic mechanics, strip club visits, nudist beaches, and prostitution could mimic infidelity or replace real-world relationships.

Simulating Florida Weather and Ecosystems

The game engine deploys a completely overhauled meteorological model to simulate the climate of Florida, featuring autonomous dynamic clouds, localized rainfall, rainbows, and destructive hurricanes, Games.tiscali.cz reported. Owen Shepherd, vice president for lighting, explained to Game Informer that players might stand on a sunlit beach while a tropical storm approaches nearby, with winds capable of carrying away loose debris. Michael Kane, vice president for dynamic art, added that Leonida contains over 170 species of animals, including thirty land mammals, sixty bird species, and various marine creatures like manatees, sharks, and whales. Certain animals, including legendary variants, can be hunted much like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Photo: Games.tiscali.cz

Release Platforms and Pricing

Rockstar Games scheduled the release for November 19, 2026, across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems. The title supports single-player and multiplayer modes, with retail pricing beginning at 2,009 Czech crowns, though localized Czech language support is absent from the initial launch specifications.