Philadelphia Affordable Housing Risk 7,951 Units Expiring

Philadelphia faces a looming affordable housing crisis as 7,951 subsidized rental units across 135 properties risk losing their affordability restrictions between 2027 and 2036, according to a study published by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) and the Housing Initiative at Penn.

The Expiration Timeline Threatening Philadelphia Neighborhoods

Philadelphia holds one of the highest concentrations of subsidized housing in Pennsylvania. Across the state, more than 180,000 rental units in 2,885 developments receive federal backing, with over 43,000 units facing the expiration of their affordability restrictions over the next decade. This represents roughly a quarter of the entire federally supported rental inventory in Pennsylvania.

The expiration dates are built directly into how the United States has financed low- and moderate-income housing for decades. Many of these properties rely on the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, administered by the Internal Revenue Service. In exchange for tax incentives, property owners agree to cap rents for a set period. Once that timeframe lapses, owners gain the legal flexibility to restructure finances, sell, refinance, alter project designs, or raise rents to match market rates.

Cypress Marrs, a research associate at the Housing Initiative at Penn, warned that these dwellings fulfill an essential function to keep people housed and that a significant loss could have serious consequences. Meanwhile, Bryce Maretzki, director of policy and planning at PHFA, pointed out that many property owners will likely renew or refinance their projects, precisely because that is one of the goals of the programs. The uncertainty lies in knowing whether those renewals will be enough to compensate for the units that finally leave the affordable inventory.

West Philadelphia Portfolio Tests City Hall Strategy

Nowhere is this structural vulnerability more visible than in West and Southwest Philadelphia. The Neighborhood Restorations portfolio gathers around 925 affordable homes spread across different neighborhoods and linked for decades to federal programs. Its owner, Jim Levin, has expressed his intention to retire and sell the portfolio, sparking urgent calls from local residents and community organizations for municipal intervention to prevent the units from converting to market-rate housing. Roughly 3,000 residents currently live in these buildings.

The impending sale presents a major test for the administration of Mayor Cherelle Parker. In August, city officials unveiled an initiative aimed at preserving nearly 1,000 affordable rentals housed within this portfolio. Municipal leaders acknowledge that saving the units will require coordinated financial backing from state and federal agencies alongside private partners.

Angela Brooks, the city’s head of housing and community development, confirmed that the administration remains actively engaged in negotiations with Levin, prospective buyers, and organizations such as the Local Initiatives Support Corporation. Reports indicate the municipal government is weighing an investment exceeding 30 million dollars toward preserving the portfolio, contingent on securing a buyer committed to maintaining its purpose as affordable housing.

Affordable Housing Vulnerability Metrics in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Geographic Scope Federally Backed Units Units Facing Expiration (2027–2036) Key Financing Mechanism Pennsylvania (Statewide) Over 180,000 (2,885 developments) Over 43,000 (~25% of inventory) Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Philadelphia (Citywide) High concentration statewide 7,951 units across 135 properties Federal subsidies and tax credits West/Southwest Philadelphia Portfolio ~925 units (Neighborhood Restorations) Active transition due to owner retirement Federal housing programs and municipal aid

As the expiration windows draw closer for thousands of subsidized apartments, the outcome of negotiations in neighborhoods like West Philadelphia will likely set a precedent for how municipal leaders handle the broader erosion of affordable housing.