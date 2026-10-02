Cornell Rape Accuser Failed Repeatedly, NY Governor Says

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated that the system repeatedly failed a Cornell University student who reported an alleged rape, as the New York Attorney General’s office confirmed an active criminal investigation into the matter.

Governor Alleges Systemic Failures in Cornell Assault Case

The case involves a Cornell University student, referred to in reports as Jane Doe, who stated to campus police in a transcript, “I can say with 100% confidence I was raped.” According to statements highlighted by CTV News and Global News, the student was failed repeatedly following the alleged rape on the Ithaca campus.

Governor Hochul addressed the handling of the allegations, pointing to institutional breakdowns in supporting the survivor after the incident occurred. The District Attorney’s office and Cornell University have faced scrutiny over their handling of the 2024 sexual assault allegations as public attention centers on the university’s response protocols.

Attorney General Confirms Active Criminal Inquiry

The New York Attorney General’s office announced that the Cornell alleged rape case is now an active criminal investigation, shifting the scope beyond campus disciplinary proceedings and local district attorney reviews. Investigators are examining the sequence of events following the initial report made by the student to campus authorities.

Cornell University previously issued statements regarding the District Attorney’s investigation into the 2024 sexual assault allegations, cooperating with state inquiries as pressure mounts from state officials regarding accountability and campus safety measures.

Entity / Official Action / Statement Reference Source N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul Stated the system “failed” the Cornell rape accuser repeatedly CTV News / Global News N.Y. Attorney General Confirmed the case is now an active criminal investigation CTV News Jane Doe (Cornell Student) Stated to campus police, “I can say with 100% confidence I was raped” CBS News Cornell University Issued statements regarding the District Attorney’s investigation Cornell University statements

The active criminal investigation led by the Attorney General’s office proceeds alongside ongoing scrutiny of institutional reporting procedures for sexual assault at higher education institutions across New York State.