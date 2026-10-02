US Coast Guard intercepts motor vessel Grace carrying fuel to Cuba

The United States Coast Guard intercepted the motor vessel Grace in the Caribbean Sea carrying fuel toward Cuba, deploying tactical teams and maritime patrol aircraft in an operation coordinated with the Mexican government. The interdiction forms part of Washington’s ongoing enforcement campaign against maritime fuel networks supplying the island.

Caribbean Interception of the M/V Grace

The interdiction of the Comoros-flagged vessel took place in early September, according to official statements from the United States Coast Guard detailed by CiberCuba, Banca y Negocios, and Notimérica. Operating under the designation M/V Grace, the ship was tracked across the Caribbean before tactical law enforcement units boarded the hull. NTN24 reported that the vessel measured over 90 meters in length and carried containers while navigating between Mexico and Cuba. Following the boarding, United States Coast Guard cutters—including the Alert and the Charles Sexton, alongside an HC-144 fixed-wing aircraft and Southern Tactical Law Enforcement personnel—escorted the cargo vessel to the Mexican port of Progreso.

Upon arrival, the Mexican Navy, or MARINA, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ship. Authorities confirmed the presence of large quantities of fuel stored within the ship’s ballast tanks, alongside multiple containers suspected of holding additional hydrocarbons intended for delivery to Cuba. CiberCuba noted that the vessel utilized deceptive navigation practices, unsafe conditions, and hidden cargo loads characteristic of the illicit “dark fleet” operating in international waters. Vice Admiral Nate Moore, deputy commander for operations, stated that illicit fuel shipments violate international law and pose severe environmental threats in the Caribbean.

Environmental Hazards and Enforcement Prior Precedents

Storing unrefined or refined fuel inside ballast tanks creates significant environmental risks, as potential leaks threaten coastal communities, regional fisheries, and marine ecosystems throughout the Caribbean. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday emphasized that international waters do not serve as a sanctuary for unlawful activities, vowing that operators employing deceptive maritime tactics will face justice.

Photo: Cuba en Miami

This enforcement action follows a similar operation earlier in the summer. Cuba en Miami and other outlets reported the detention of the M/V Jaira Provider, a substandard cargo ship registered in St. Kitts and Nevis. Intercepted near Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, the Jaira Provider carried approximately 220,000 gallons of diesel destined for Cuba, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Both seizures reflect heightened maritime monitoring across Caribbean shipping lanes.

Recent Maritime Interdictions Targeting Fuel Supply Lines to Cuba Vessel Name Flag State Interception Date Reported Cargo Port of Escort M/V Grace Comoros Early September 2026 Fuel in ballast tanks and containers Progreso, Mexico M/V Jaira Provider St. Kitts and Nevis Early Summer 2026 ~220,000 gallons of diesel Mayagüez, Puerto Rico

Broader Energy Deficits and Regional Pressure

These maritime interdictions operate within a broader framework of economic pressure directed at Cuba’s energy infrastructure. Cuba en Miami and Notimérica noted that the island’s population has faced persistent blackouts and an acute energy crisis. Reuters documentation cited by regional coverage indicates that Cuban crude and fuel import volumes declined significantly in preceding months due to reduced deliveries from allies, financial constraints, and secondary sanctions impacting state entities such as CUPET.

Photo: Notimérica

Energy deficits have heavily strained domestic infrastructure, resulting in widespread electrical grid instability. As maritime enforcement agencies maintain strict oversight of regional shipping channels, the interception of vessels like the M/V Grace and the Jaira Provider demonstrates the ongoing constraints facing fuel transport routes into Cuban ports.