Anwar Ibrahim Says Lee Chean Chung Effectively Quit PKR More Than a Year Ago

Petaling Jaya Member of Parliament Lee Chean Chung has announced his resignation from his seat and from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), making him the fourth PKR lawmaker to quit as an MP. Speaking to reporters on Oct 2, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim dismissed the departure by claiming Lee had effectively ceased functioning as a party member over a year ago.

An Absentee Leader and a Three-Year Suspension

The political rupture follows a tumultuous week for Lee, who revealed during an Oct 2 press conference that he received a formal suspension letter on Sept 30 barring him from PKR for three years. Lee cited his outspoken advocacy on controversial national issues—such as the Urban Renewal Act, the foreign worker management monopoly, and the Sales and Service Tax (SST)—as the likely catalysts for his disciplinary punishment. Lee maintained that the sudden suspension left him without a platform to debate policies or represent his constituents adequately.

Prime Minister Anwar offered a sharply contrasting perspective on Lee’s exit, telling reporters after Friday prayers at the Royal Malaysian Air Force mosque in Sungai Besi that the MP’s departure was long overdue. He resigned for some time already and you (press) just know about it now? Anwar said, adding that Lee had essentially quit for sometime and noting, If he’s not interested fine. We thank you for your service and contribution. Anwar stated that Lee never attended party meetings, so he didn’t attend the Congress either, pointing out that the lawmaker had not been involved in party affairs for over a year.

Controversy Over Constituency Allocations and Governance

Beyond internal party discipline, Lee’s departure exposes deep divisions regarding local resource management and broader governance. Lee criticized the diversion of the remaining RM3 million in constituency allocations for Petaling Jaya to the PKR leadership under division chief Hee Loy Sian. While Hee defended the administrative centralization as a measure to safeguard public interest, Lee argued that the process lacked transparency and further crippled his ability to serve his constituents.

Photo: The Star

Lee also pointed to broader ideological disillusionment with the unity government, highlighting compromises on major legal and political controversies. He questioned the justification for allowing convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak conditional house arrest without a full public explanation, alongside unresolved questions surrounding official shareholdings. Despite stepping down, Lee confirmed that his service centre will remain open to support Petaling Jaya residents, though he stopped short of confirming his future political plans.

Administrative Continuity in Petaling Jaya

Addressing public concerns over administrative disruption in the constituency, Anwar insisted that civic projects and local funding will proceed without interruption despite the parliamentary vacancy. Schools, surau, mosques, and road infrastructure developments will continue to receive allocations through standard implementation channels. As the party evaluates potential legal steps, the local political landscape in Petaling Jaya prepares for a significant realignment.

Photo: straitstimes.com

Additional Details on Lee’s Resignation and Future Plans

I am grateful to PKR for the opportunities over the past 18 years and to my comrades who still believe in clean politics, institutional reform and a Malaysia that celebrates diversity, he said, adding, But because so many Malaysians once supported this struggle without asking for anything in return, I cannot continue to find excuses to defend things I myself can no longer defend.