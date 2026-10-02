NFL Suspends 49ers Owner Jed York 6 Games and Fines Him $500,000

San Francisco 49ers principal owner and CEO Jed York has been suspended for six games and fined $500,000 by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The punishment follows York’s August arrest in Ohio during an undercover prostitution sting, where he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Franchise Stability: While ownership turmoil rarely impacts immediate play-calling or expected points added (EPA), front-office distraction can influence long-term contract negotiations and organizational stability.

While ownership turmoil rarely impacts immediate play-calling or expected points added (EPA), front-office distraction can influence long-term contract negotiations and organizational stability. Financial Disparity: NBC Sports noted that while player suspensions forfeit 100% of game-check compensation, York’s $500,000 fine equates to roughly 0.11 percent of the massive shared revenue pool distributed among the 32 NFL franchises.

The Ohio Arrest and Legal Resolution

According to court records, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the 46-year-old executive on August 23 at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in Ohio. Authorities stated that York responded to an online advertisement, arranging to pay $160 for sexual activity.

Police booked York into jail, and he was subsequently released after posting a $5,000 bond. Prosecutors initially filed charges of engaging in prostitution, but the plea agreement amended that count to misdemeanor disorderly conduct alongside possessing criminal tools—a classification applied to the cellular device used to answer the advertisement. York entered no-contest pleas to both offenses, received a one-day jail sentence served concurrently with time already accounted for, paid $1,150 in fines, completed an online educational course, and forfeited the seized cash to the human trafficking task force.

League Discipline and Revenue Realities

The National Football League formalized its disciplinary action on Friday, crediting York for three games already served while he voluntarily stayed away from the 49ers’ opening fixtures and league meetings. York issued a formal statement accepting the penalty in full, expressing remorse to his family, players, coaches, and organizational partners for what he called an “inexcusable mistake.”

Photo: NBC Sports

NBC Sports highlighted the structural asymmetry between owner discipline and player penalties under the personal conduct policy. While suspended players forfeit all salary and potential bonuses, an owner’s suspension prevents stadium attendance without meaningfully impacting their share of league-wide revenue distributions, which topped $453 million annually for teams based on prior financial disclosures.

NFL Discipline Overview: Jed York Sanctions Sanction Type Details & Conditions Suspension Length 6 regular-season games (3 games served voluntarily; eligible to return October 20). Financial Penalty $500,000 fine plus $1,150 in court-mandated criminal fines. Legal Disposition No-contest plea to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools. Additional Requirements Completion of an online educational course and forfeiture of seized currency.

Franchise Context and Return Timeline

Having assumed day-to-day operational control from his parents as CEO in 2008 before becoming the organization’s principal owner in 2024, York has steered the franchise through multiple playoff runs and Super Bowl appearances.

Photo: theguardian.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.