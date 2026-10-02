Oscar Piastri says McLaren caught by surprise in Sepang practice

At the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, McLaren faced unexpected hurdles during opening practice at the Sepang International Circuit, with Oscar Piastri revealing the team was caught “a little bit by surprise” by low-grip conditions and a rough track surface. Both Piastri and teammate Lando Norris struggled initially, finishing FP1 outside the top 10 before bouncing back in the second session.

Fantasy & Market Impact Qualifying Outlook: Despite recovering pace in FP2, McLaren remains a high-variance play for pole position, sitting behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes in the pecking order.

Despite recovering pace in FP2, McLaren remains a high-variance play for pole position, sitting behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes in the pecking order. Race Strategy: High tyre degradation reported across the abrasive Sepang tarmac shifts fantasy value toward drivers with elite tyre-preservation metrics during long-run simulations.

High tyre degradation reported across the abrasive Sepang tarmac shifts fantasy value toward drivers with elite tyre-preservation metrics during long-run simulations. Betting Volatility: Unpredictable grip levels and weather forecasts make podium parlays for McLaren risky until final FP3 telemetry confirms setup stability.

Sepang’s Extreme Grip Deficit Tests McLaren’s Setup Window

The opening hour of track action at the PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit laid bare the immediate handling limitations of the MCL40. McLaren found itself grappling with a track surface lower in grip and rougher than anticipated. Randy Singh explained that the squad initially struggled to get the car into a functional operating window during FP1.

Oscar Piastri encountered stability issues early on, resulting in a tense moment within the first ten minutes when he ran across the serrated kerbs through the double apex at Turns 7 and 8 while running the team’s ‘Macarena’ style rear-wing configuration. Both Piastri and Norris finished FP1 buried down the timesheets—11th and 12th respectively—sitting more than 1.7 seconds adrift of Max Verstappen’s early benchmark.

Data Analysis and the FP2 Recovery Curve

Faced with a deficit in initial pace, the Woking engineering outfit initiated a rapid data-crunching cycle between sessions. Circuit engineers and factory support teams adjusted the setup parameters, allowing both drivers to extract significantly more performance out of the chassis as track temperatures fluctuated.

Photo: Grandprix.com

FP2 Leading Times and McLaren Comparison at Sepang Position Driver Constructor Best Lap Time Gap to Leader 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.294 – 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:37.665 +0.371s 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:37.899 +0.605s

Lando Norris climbed to third overall with a lap of 1:37.665, while Oscar Piastri slotted into sixth with a 1:37.899. Piastri noted that the second session ran under unusual conditions due to false rain expectations. “It was a bit of an interesting session because everyone was expecting rain, and then we didn’t get it. So I think the tyre choices and things like that were a little bit different to normal,” Piastri remarked.

A Tight Four-Way Battle Nears for Qualifying Shootout

As teams pivoted toward high-fuel race simulations late in FP2, tyre degradation emerged as the defining metric of the weekend. The abrasive Sepang surface proved exceptionally harsh on compounds, introducing a thermal management challenge that could neutralize the performance gains of aerodynamic updates.

Photo: Speedcafe.com

Reflecting on the competitive hierarchy ahead of the grid-deciding sessions, Piastri assessed that the leading four teams remain closely matched. “I think it looks pretty, pretty close amongst the top four teams,” the Australian stated, pointing to strong pace from Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari. While acknowledging that McLaren sits a “tiny step behind” the front-runners, the team’s data correlation gives them a pathway to optimize their package before Free Practice 3.

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