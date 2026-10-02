Amira Adeeb Responds to Controversy Over Friends’ Celebration Video

Amira Adeeb Responds to Friendship Day Celebration Controversy

Amira Adeeb has responded to widespread social media rumors surrounding her attendance at an event for three male friends, clarifying that the gathering was a celebration of long-term friendship and not a gay wedding ceremony as speculated online.

The Bottom Line The Event: Amira Adeeb and her friends organized an event to celebrate friendship and relationships that do not fit traditional romantic frameworks.

Amira Adeeb and her friends organized an event to celebrate friendship and relationships that do not fit traditional romantic frameworks. The Timeline: The event honored three male friends who have known each other for 15 years while living in Germany, alongside their female partners.

The event honored three male friends who have known each other for 15 years while living in Germany, alongside their female partners. The Clarification: Following viral online speculation and rumors, Adeeb and Manal Salamah both clarified the context of the gathering.

Social Media Speculation and the Viral Video

Footage circulating across social media platforms featured the actress attending a gathering outside Egypt, leading some internet users to spread rumors that the event was a gay marriage ceremony. The video sparked immediate online debate before the individuals involved stepped forward to correct the narrative.

Adeeb posted a video across her official social media accounts to address the footage directly. She explained that she and her friends had been discussing societal views on marriage and how traditional celebrations almost exclusively prioritize romantic relationships between spouses.

Redefining Celebration Beyond Romantic Norms

To challenge the notion that milestone celebrations should be reserved strictly for romantic unions, the group decided to stage a celebration. Adeeb stated that the gathering was designed to honor non-traditional bonds, specifically focusing on three male friends who have maintained a close-knit relationship for 15 years.

Photo: masrawy.com

Adeeb emphasized that all three men are in relationships and that their respective female partners were present at the event. “My friends and I were talking about marriage and celebrating it, and how celebrations are limited to romantic relationships between married couples,” Adeeb explained in her video statement. She added that the group wanted to establish a new ritual acknowledging long-standing platonic bonds.

Manal Salamah Defends the Gathering

Weighing in on the controversy, Manal Salamah provided additional context in exclusive remarks to «صدى البلد». Salamah criticized how social media users isolated clips from the broader gathering, stating that the video did not fairly represent the occasion.

Photo: صدى البلد

Salamah clarified that the group consists of young men and women of various nationalities living in Germany who consider one another siblings. Salamah noted that the gathering was organized under the banner of “Friendship Day” to mark 15 years of mutual support. She condemned what she described as attempts by certain commentators to manufacture controversy and chase online trends by misinterpreting personal gatherings without checking the full context.

Clarifying the Nature of the Ceremony

Further elaborating on the format of the event, Adeeb reiterated that the ceremony was entirely symbolic. “It wasn’t a real wedding,” Adeeb stated in subsequent remarks. “We joked around a bit, set up a wedding arch, and our friends attended to talk about the importance of friendship. The girlfriends of the guys were there too.”

Adeeb maintained that the gathering breached no cultural customs and possessed a positive purpose centred on honoring deep-rooted platonic connections.