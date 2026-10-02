Max Verstappen set the pace during the opening practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit, finishing 0.383 seconds ahead of George Russell’s upgraded Mercedes. Formula 1 returned to the Malaysian venue for the first time in nine years. The session, which began at 12:30 local time, saw Mercedes sport a special livery in tribute to their title partner PETRONAS, while the team debuted a new floor, rear bodywork, angular sidepods with cooling louvres, and new bargeboards.

Fantasy & Market Impact Verstappen’s Form: Continues to show resilience despite admitting Mercedes holds overall pace advantages on most circuits.

Continues to show resilience despite admitting Mercedes holds overall pace advantages on most circuits. Mercedes Upgrades: George Russell extracted strong single-lap pace from the new floor and rear bodywork package, though high tyre drop-off remains a variable for long runs.

George Russell extracted strong single-lap pace from the new floor and rear bodywork package, though high tyre drop-off remains a variable for long runs. Grid Penalties: Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad face grid drops for utilizing excessive power unit components, altering Sunday race strategies.

Verstappen Tops Sepang Return Amid Extreme Track Temperatures

Formula 1’s return to the Sepang International Circuit after a nine-year absence immediately presented technical challenges during the first practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. Track temperatures reaching 57 degrees Celsius compounded abrasive surface conditions, leading drivers to encounter severe tyre degradation. Max Verstappen utilized a continuous set of soft tyres throughout the hour to preserve his allocation of harder compounds, posting a benchmark lap of 1m 37.520s. Yeah, deep mental preparation of not giving an F…! Yeah, just rock up. But just go with the flow.”

Russell radioed his team to praise the venue, saying “This track is very cool,” while engineers noted that his tyre wear appeared to be an outlier compared to Verstappen’s data during late race-simulation runs. Mercedes brought these updates to a track where they initially anticipated McLaren to hold a competitive edge.

Field Ranks and Penalties Shake Up the Practice Timesheets

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar recorded the third-fastest time of the session, finishing 0.783 seconds adrift of his teammate, though he faces an expected five-place grid penalty this weekend for exceeding his power unit allocation. Charles Leclerc, who acknowledged, “Tyre degradation is insane,” set the fourth-fastest time for Ferrari. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly captured seventh quickest by utilizing a purple first sector.

Photo: The Race

Further down the order, Racing Bulls pairings Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad finished eighth and ninth. Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg completed the top ten, surviving a low-speed moment at Turn 1. Williams’ Alex Albon placed in P17, from Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, Carlos Sainz and the Cadillacs of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Data and Logistics

The McLarens struggled with straight-line speed, which does not appear to be mitigated by their high-speed corner prowess. While the team ran different rear wings on each car, they remained outside the top 10. The session also featured a low-key moment between Ocon and Sainz during their race simulations. Fans on social media praised Verstappen’s nonchalant approach to the heat, with one Reddit user commenting, “Never change Max.”

Photo: Formula 1

Position Driver Constructor Gap / Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.520 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.383s 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.783s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.910s 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.020s

Contextual Shifts on the Replacement Calendar

The unusual placement of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia stems from the original race being cancelled earlier this season. The final practice run set the stage for teams to analyze high thermal degradation levels before Free Practice 2.

Max Verstappen returns to Sepang as the last driver to win a grand prix at the venue back in 2017.

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