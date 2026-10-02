Nationwide Protests Begin Demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Nationwide Protests Erupt Demanding the Resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

India is bracing for a wave of widespread political demonstrations as opposition groups, civic organizations, and prominent public figures mobilize against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protests, which officially launch today, mark a sharp escalation in tensions surrounding the perceived neutrality and administrative integrity of the country’s election machinery.

According to Asianet News, the nationwide agitation encompasses coordinated actions by the INDIA opposition bloc, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and various student and labor fronts, including the SFI and DYFI. In New Delhi, authorities have denied permission for a protest march to Jantar Mantar, and security agencies remain on high alert.

Shivaji Park Standoff and Core Demands in Mumbai

Nowhere is the confrontation more pronounced than in Mumbai, where the CJP has vowed to press forward with its rally at Shivaji Park despite local police denying formal permission. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke dismissed objections during a press briefing covered by Mathrubhumi and Madhyamam, insisting that the ground is the rightful venue for their dissent rather than Azad Maidan.

Photo: Asianet News Malayalam

CJP leaders have laid out an uncompromising platform centered on three primary demands. Alongside the immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar—whom party spokesperson Soura Das characterized as a primary adversary who has betrayed the nation—the group is demanding a formal criminal investigation into the Chief Election Commissioner, the immediate freezing of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral roll procedures with a restoration of the January 2025 voter lists, and structural reforms to the 2023 law governing election commissioner appointments, as reported by Madhyamam.

Escalating Political Rhetoric and National Expansion Plans

The anti-Kumar movement has drawn fierce rhetoric from various corners of the political spectrum. Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing verbal assault against the Chief Election Commissioner, echoing the deepening institutional crisis reported by Thejas News.

Meanwhile, the protest organizers intend to rapidly scale their footprint.

This coordinated wave of dissent follows mounting internal friction within election oversight bodies, highlighted recently by reports of two election commissioners expressing disagreement regarding the SIR rollout.