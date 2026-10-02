Santé Publique France reports rising Covid-19 circulation

France is experiencing an upward trend in Covid-19 circulation as of late September 2026, with Santé publique France reporting increased viral concentrations in wastewater and higher emergency department admissions. While the rise is consistent with seasonal patterns observed in previous years, health authorities are preparing to launch a targeted vaccination campaign on October 13.

Clinical Insights on the Current Viral Surge

Data released by Santé publique France on September 30, 2026, confirms that the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater has risen across 54 monitored treatment stations. This upward trajectory is corroborated by clinical surveillance: during the week of September 21–27, SOS Médecins recorded a 19% increase in consultations for suspected Covid-19 compared to the previous week, totaling 173 additional cases, while consultations through the SOS Médecins network for a suspicion of Covid-19 had previously increased by 76% from September 14 to 20 compared to the previous week. Emergency department data from the OSCUR network shows an even sharper trend, with a 22% rise in adult admissions for Covid-19 symptoms, following earlier increases of 16% among children and 67% among adults for the same motif.

Benjamin Davido, an infectious disease specialist at the Raymond-Poincaré Hospital in Garches, suggests that the virus is increasingly exhibiting seasonal behavior. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the beginning of autumn was already the peak period for the coronavirus family, he noted. He further observed that the current rise in cases mirrors the patterns seen in previous years, though he characterizes the immediate public health threat as low for the general population. He added that even if this virus is perhaps in the process of becoming seasonal, it circulates all year round and there is very probably an underestimation of its circulation, while noting that the threat is extremely weak and relative and there are no particularly worrisome variants at this stage.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Trend: Covid-19 activity is rising, matching seasonal expectations similar to the trends seen in previous years.

Covid-19 activity is rising, matching seasonal expectations similar to the trends seen in previous years. Symptom Management: If you have symptoms that resemble a flu, the best thing to do is to stay home and wear an FFP2 mask.

If you have symptoms that resemble a flu, the best thing to do is to stay home and wear an FFP2 mask. Prevention: Vaccination remains the primary tool for preventing severe disease in vulnerable populations; the 2026 campaign begins October 13.

Regional Disparities and Healthcare Logistics

In Île-de-France, wastewater analysis indicated a surge in viral concentration reaching levels not observed since October 2024.

Photo: Le Progrès

Logistical challenges have emerged ahead of the upcoming vaccination drive. According to reporting by Nice-Matin, pharmacists in the Var and Alpes-Maritimes regions have expressed concern regarding a shortage of syringes and needles. Following an alert sent earlier in the week to Health Minister Stéphanie Rist by the Federation of Pharmaceutical Syndicates of France (FSPF) and the Union of Pharmacy Syndicates (USPO), We have the product, but we don’t have the equipment to inject it, explained Raphaël Gigliotti, president of URPS Pharmaciens Paca, to Nice-Matin. Because the 2026 Covid-19 vaccines are supplied in multidose vials, rather than the pre-filled syringes common for influenza, pharmacies must secure their own injection materials. The Federation of Pharmaceutical Syndicates of France (FSPF) and the Union of Pharmacy Syndicates (USPO) have alerted the Ministry of Health to these supply chain bottlenecks, noting that Santé publique France ceased distributing these medical devices in the spring of 2026.

Metric Observed Change (Late Sept 2026) SOS Médecins Consultations +19% (Weekly) Adult Emergency Admissions +22% (Weekly) Primary Viral Drivers SARS-CoV-2 (10% of tested cases) Vaccination Start Date October 13, 2026

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

If you have symptoms that resemble those of a flu, the best thing to do is to stay home. Vaccination is strongly indicated for those at risk of severe forms of the disease.

Photo: La République des Pyrénées

Future Trajectory and Vaccination Schedule

The current upward phase of the epidemic is expected to persist through December. The 2026-2027 vaccination effort coincides with the influenza rollout, and the French government has set a target of 75% coverage for at-risk populations, a threshold that was not reached during the previous season, when vaccine coverage reached 49.6% among all targeted at-risk individuals.

References

Rising Covid Infections And Hospitalizations Increase Concerns