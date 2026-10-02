Roman Josi made history on Thursday by becoming the first Swiss goalscorer of the new NHL season, though his Nashville Predators ultimately fell 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild in their season opener. Josi struck at the 30-minute mark to bring his side back to 2-1, firing directly from a tight angle off a feed from Filip Forsberg.

Josi Breaks Franchise Records Despite Opening Night Defeat

The defenseman etched his name deeper into the record books during the fixture against Minnesota. Entering his 16th season with the Predators, Josi officially surpassed David Legwand to become the longest-tenured player in franchise history with 1,031 regular-season appearances. His second-period marker was the 204th goal and 780th point of his career, earning him the game’s third star. Despite his efforts, Kirill Kaprizov sealed the win for Minnesota with a goal at the 45-minute mark.

Mixed Fortunes for Swiss Skaters Across the League

While Nashville stumbled, the contingent of Swiss players elsewhere in the league experienced contrasting fortunes. The New Jersey Devils trio of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler managed the lone team victory among their countrymen on Thursday night. Trailing multiple times against Philadelphia, the Devils rallied before Jack Hughes secured a 3-2 triumph 3 minutes and 23 seconds into overtime. The Swiss players remained off the scoresheet in the win.

Player Team Opponent Result Key Stat / Event Roman Josi Nashville Predators Minnesota Wild Lost 3-1 1 Goal (204th career), Franchise Appearance Record Jack Hughes New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers Won 3-2 (OT) OT Winner (3’23”), featuring trio Hischier, Meier, Siegenthaler Janis Moser Tampa Bay Lightning New York Rangers Lost 5-1 14’54” ice time, -1 rating Akira Schmid Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks Lost 4-3 (OT) 28 saves (87.5% save percentage), OT defeat

Difficult Outings for Moser and Schmid

The rest of the Swiss slate proved far more punishing. Defenseman Janis Moser and the Tampa Bay Lightning absorbed a heavy 5-1 defeat on the road against the New York Rangers. Moser logged 14 minutes and 54 seconds of ice time, finishing with a -1 rating as Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin punctuated the blowout by scoring into an empty net.

Photo: Radio Lac

Meanwhile, goaltender Akira Schmid endured a difficult outing for the Florida Panthers. Making his first titularisation for the franchise in a 4-3 overtime loss at San Jose, Schmid turned aside 28 shots for an 87.5% save percentage. However, the goaltender had to shoulder blame for the decisive blow, failing to seal his pads on Luca Cagnoni’s game-winning shot 3 minutes and 14 seconds into the extra frame.

Record-Breaking European Heatwave in 2026

According to the Copernicus program, Western Europe experienced its hottest summer ever measured in 2026, featuring four of the ten most intense heat episodes ever known in Europe, particularly in France, the United Kingdom, and Belgium. “L’un des éléments marquants de 2026 est que la chaleur a été remarquable non seulement par son intensité, mais aussi par son étendue géographique”, declared Samantha Burgess, climate lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which manages Copernicus. The continent also counted 17 days during which at least 60% of Western Europe experienced temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, compared to 11 days in 2003 and 7 days in 2025.

Photo: 20 Min

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