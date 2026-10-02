Dodgers vs. Braves NLDS 2026: Odds, Schedule and Series Preview

Dodgers vs. Braves NLDS 2026: Odds, Schedule and Series Preview

by

The Los Angeles Dodgers open as -210 favorites over the Atlanta Braves ahead of their 2026 National League Division Series showdown, according to odds released by DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 2. The matchup revives a postseason rivalry between two franchises that have combined for four of the last six World Series titles.

Fantasy & Market Impact

  • Championship Chasing: The Dodgers enter the series as -210 favorites to advance, pursuing MLB’s first three-peat since the Yankees won three straight titles from 1998 to 2000.
  • Betting Pricing: A $10 wager on the Dodgers at -210 returns a $14.76 total payout, while the Braves sit at +175, offering a $27.50 total payout on the same stake. Exact series outcomes list a Dodgers 3-1 victory at +260 and a 3-2 win at +290.
  • Spread and Totals: The series spread is set at Dodgers -1.5, with a moneyline of Dodgers -205 and Braves +168, alongside a game over/under baseline of 8 runs.

Regular Season Dominance and September Form

Despite Los Angeles opening as clear favorites in the betting market, the regular-season head-to-head ledger heavily favors Atlanta. The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers during the 2026 campaign, outscoring Los Angeles 26-15. After dropping the opener 3-1 at Dodger Stadium on May 8, Atlanta secured back-to-back 7-2 victories before sweeping a three-game series at Truist Park from Aug. 25–27 by scores of 4-3, 6-5, and 1-0.

Momentum shifts define both clubs heading into October. L.A. finished the regular season on an absolute tear, winning eight of its final 10 games to cap an 18-7 September. Conversely, the Braves navigated a turbulent 12-12 month before bouncing back to eliminate their NL East rival Phillies in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Team DraftKings Odds September Record 2026 Head-to-Head
Los Angeles Dodgers -210 18-7 1-5
Atlanta Braves +175 12-12 5-1

Postseason History Set to Resume

This October meeting marks the fourth postseason series between the two clubs since 2013. Los Angeles took the NLDS in both 2013 and 2018 by 3-1 margins, and memorably overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat Atlanta in the 2020 NLCS en route to a World Series title. The Braves claimed their own postseason redemption in the 2021 NLCS, eliminating the Dodgers 4-2 before capturing the World Series title.

Game 1 of the 2026 NLDS is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, with a national broadcast on FOX.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

More on this story: Braves vs. Phillies Wild Card Series: Preview, Schedule and Key Matchups · 2026 MLB Playoffs & World Series: TV Schedule, Channels & Streaming Guide

Freddie Freeman REVENGE Series??!! Dodgers Host Braves in 2026 NLDS

More on this

Photo of author

Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

New AI “Speech Clock” Uses Voice Analysis to Assess Aging and Dementia Risk