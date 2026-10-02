Dodgers vs. Braves NLDS 2026: Odds, Schedule and Series Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers open as -210 favorites over the Atlanta Braves ahead of their 2026 National League Division Series showdown, according to odds released by DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 2. The matchup revives a postseason rivalry between two franchises that have combined for four of the last six World Series titles.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Championship Chasing: The Dodgers enter the series as -210 favorites to advance, pursuing MLB’s first three-peat since the Yankees won three straight titles from 1998 to 2000.

The Dodgers enter the series as -210 favorites to advance, pursuing MLB’s first three-peat since the Yankees won three straight titles from 1998 to 2000. Betting Pricing: A $10 wager on the Dodgers at -210 returns a $14.76 total payout, while the Braves sit at +175, offering a $27.50 total payout on the same stake. Exact series outcomes list a Dodgers 3-1 victory at +260 and a 3-2 win at +290.

A $10 wager on the Dodgers at -210 returns a $14.76 total payout, while the Braves sit at +175, offering a $27.50 total payout on the same stake. Exact series outcomes list a Dodgers 3-1 victory at +260 and a 3-2 win at +290. Spread and Totals: The series spread is set at Dodgers -1.5, with a moneyline of Dodgers -205 and Braves +168, alongside a game over/under baseline of 8 runs.

Regular Season Dominance and September Form

Despite Los Angeles opening as clear favorites in the betting market, the regular-season head-to-head ledger heavily favors Atlanta. The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers during the 2026 campaign, outscoring Los Angeles 26-15. After dropping the opener 3-1 at Dodger Stadium on May 8, Atlanta secured back-to-back 7-2 victories before sweeping a three-game series at Truist Park from Aug. 25–27 by scores of 4-3, 6-5, and 1-0.

Momentum shifts define both clubs heading into October. L.A. finished the regular season on an absolute tear, winning eight of its final 10 games to cap an 18-7 September. Conversely, the Braves navigated a turbulent 12-12 month before bouncing back to eliminate their NL East rival Phillies in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Team DraftKings Odds September Record 2026 Head-to-Head Los Angeles Dodgers -210 18-7 1-5 Atlanta Braves +175 12-12 5-1

Postseason History Set to Resume

This October meeting marks the fourth postseason series between the two clubs since 2013. Los Angeles took the NLDS in both 2013 and 2018 by 3-1 margins, and memorably overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat Atlanta in the 2020 NLCS en route to a World Series title. The Braves claimed their own postseason redemption in the 2021 NLCS, eliminating the Dodgers 4-2 before capturing the World Series title.

Game 1 of the 2026 NLDS is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, with a national broadcast on FOX.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.