2026 MLB Playoffs & World Series: TV Schedule, Channels & Streaming Guide

The 2026 Major League Baseball postseason officially begins on Tuesday, September 29, featuring a 12-team field chasing the World Series trophy across an October schedule that culminates on October 31. This year brings a major television and streaming shakeup, with NBC Sports broadcasting the entire Wild Card round.

Essential Viewing Takeaways for the 2026 Postseason

Wild Card Shakeup: NBC Sports and Peacock exclusively control the opening round.

NBC Sports and Peacock exclusively control the opening round. League Split Strategy: TBS, truTV, and Max handle all American League Division and Championship series, while FOX Sports retains the National League through FOX and FS1.

TBS, truTV, and Max handle all American League Division and Championship series, while FOX Sports retains the National League through FOX and FS1. Streaming Accessibility: Multiple live TV platforms like FuboTV, DirecTV, and SlingTV carry the necessary channel lineups, though navigating the multi-network broadcast rights requires a patchwork of subscriptions.

Navigating the 2026 Postseason Broadcast and Streaming Rights

The media landscape for America’s pastime has fractured across traditional cable, broadcast television, and dedicated subscription apps. The action starts with the Wild Card round running entirely across NBC Sports platforms. Fans can tune into select games over-the-air on local NBC stations or cable via NBCSN, while every single matchup in the opening round streams live on Peacock.

Things branch out significantly once the tournament reaches the Division Series. The American League Division Series (ALDS) and the American League Championship Series (ALCS) air on TBS and truTV, alongside simultaneous streaming on the Max app. Meanwhile, FOX Sports dominates the National League side, keeping the National League Division Series (NLDS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS) on broadcast FOX and FS1.

When the dust settles on the pennant races, the Fall Classic itself returns exclusively to traditional broadcast television. Local FOX affiliates will carry every pitch of the World Series, which runs from October 23 through a potential Game 7 on Halloween night.

Cord-Cutter Options and Multi-Service Bundles

Watching every inning of the 2026 playoffs requires piecing together a few subscriptions, given the strict division between broadcasters. FuboTV offers most required channels—including local NBC and FOX outlets—though subscribers will need a standalone solution like Max to catch the ALDS and ALCS games airing on TBS and truTV. FuboTV features a five-day free trial and a discounted first month for viewers jumping in late September.

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DirecTV packages include all the necessary channels for the entire postseason alongside introductory discounts across their entertainment tiers. SlingTV provides a budget-friendly alternative starting at $45.99 a month for Orange and Blue plans, covering local NBC and FOX affiliates in most markets alongside TBS and truTV for American League games. Sling also offers single-day Orange plan passes for fans looking to catch specific matchups.

For direct app subscriptions, Peacock hosts the Wild Card round at $12.99 per month, while Max carries the American League playoff slate starting at $19.99 monthly. Alternatively, fans can look at bundle options like the ESPN and FOX One streaming package for $39.99 a month to secure FS1 and local FOX stations.

Bracket Format and Confirmed Postseason Seeds

The 12-team tournament format features three division winners and three Wild Card teams in each league. In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays secured the top overall seed with a 98-64 record, followed by the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago White Sox round out the AL bracket.

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In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers earned the No. 1 seed following a 103-59 campaign, closely followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. The San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies complete the NL playoff picture.

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2026 MLB Postseason Round-by-Round Schedule Postseason Round Dates Primary Broadcasters / Streamers Wild Card Series Starting Sept. 29 NBC, NBCSN, Peacock Divisional Round (ALDS / NLDS) Oct. 3 – Oct. 10 TBS, truTV, Max (AL) / FOX, FS1 (NL) Championship Series (ALCS / NLCS) Oct. 11 – Oct. 20 TBS, truTV, Max (AL) / FOX, FS1 (NL) World Series Oct. 23 – Oct. 31 FOX (Broadcast)

The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three sprint hosted entirely at the higher seed’s home ballpark. The No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed, while the No. 4 seed plays host to the No. 5 seed. Winners advance into a fixed bracket facing the top-seeded division winners in the Division Series, ensuring no re-seeding occurs as the tournament progresses toward the Fall Classic.