2nd Public Participation Growth Fund: What Is New and How to Invest

The South Korean government is launching the second iteration of its National Participation Growth Fund on September 30, targeting strategic industries including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and secondary batteries. Running for a 10-business-day subscription window through October 15, the vehicle offers retail investors tax deductions up to 40% and a 9.9% separate taxation rate on dividend income over a five-year locked horizon.

The Bottom Line Strict Caps and Timelines: The subscription window closes on October 15, or earlier if the 6천억원 total allocation is exhausted. Tax Architecture: Investors can claim a 10% to 40% income tax deduction on investment amounts up to 1,800만원, alongside a 9.9% separate tax rate on dividends, conditional on using dedicated accounts. Eligibility Restrictions: Participation is barred for anyone classified as a comprehensive financial income earner in at least one of the preceding three tax years (2023 to 2025), and those who subscribed to the first fund phase.

Structural Mechanics of the Second Growth Fund

Deploying capital into state-backed strategic sectors requires navigating strict retail eligibility rules and distribution channels. The second National Participation Growth Fund goes live across 24 distinct banking applications and securities firms. Major retail banks participating include KB Kookmin Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), NongHyup Bank, Shinhan Bank, iM Bank, Woori Bank, Hana Bank, Kyongnam Bank, Kwangju Bank, and Pusan Bank.

Investors must open a dedicated account through these providers to secure the announced fiscal incentives.

Tax Incentives and Capital Lockup Parameters

The financial incentive structure hinges on clear contribution tiers. Tax deductions scale from 10% to 40% based on the total capital committed, capped at 1,800만원 in deductions. Furthermore, dividend yields benefit from a preferential 9.9% separate taxation rate, shielding high-yield returns from cumulative progressive income brackets.

However, liquidity is strictly constrained. The vehicle carries a five-year maturity window with absolute mid-term redemption prohibitions. Principal capital is not guaranteed, meaning retail participants absorb direct market downside exposure across underlying assets tied to secondary batteries, AI infrastructure, and semiconductor fabrication supply chains. Moreover, investors who partook in the inaugural phase of the fund are explicitly barred from entering this second tranche.

Key Parameters of the Second National Participation Growth Fund Metric Fund Specification Launch Date September 30 (10 business days through October 15) Total Allocation Cap 6천억원 (early closure upon exhaustion) Tax Deduction Range 10~40% (Maximum 1,800만원 limit) Dividend Taxation 9.9% separate taxation rate Maturity & Liquidity 5-year lockup, zero mid-term redemption allowed Exclusions Comprehensive financial income earners (2023–2025); 1st-phase participants

Distribution Network and Execution Strategy

Managing the flow of 6천억원 across 24 separate institutions creates distinct operational bottlenecks for retail applicants. Because the allocation operates on a first-come, first-served basis with provisions for early termination, digital onboarding via banking and brokerage mobile applications will dictate allocation success. Online-only channels established by firms like Woori Investment & Securities and Kiwoom Securities are positioned to handle high-velocity digital traffic as markets open.

With macroeconomic headwinds influencing retail asset allocation, the 5-year non-redeemable structure forces a commitment to domestic tech equities. Investors must weigh the immediate fiscal benefits of the up-to-40% income tax deduction against the opportunity cost of locked capital in volatile semiconductor and biotech sectors.