OMS urge a finalizar el tratado global y el sistema PABS

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged member states to finalize the global pandemic treaty and the PABS pathogen-sharing system during a high-level UN General Assembly meeting, warning that a future global health crisis is inevitable and delays will carry a heavy human and economic toll.

Global health diplomacy reached a critical juncture earlier this week as international leaders gathered at the United Nations. The debate over how humanity braces for the next pathogen has intensified, exposing deep fractures in international cooperation just years after the acute phase of COVID-19.

The Urgency Behind the PABS Framework

At the center of the diplomatic push is the System of Access to Patogens and Benefit-Sharing, known as PABS. Under this proposed mechanism, nations would share vital information regarding dangerous virus and bacteria samples with the global scientific community. In return, participating governments would secure guaranteed access to the resulting vaccines, diagnostic tools, and medical treatments.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made his stance unequivocal during the high-level meetings in New York. “The next pandemic is a question of when, not of if it will occur,” he told delegates, emphasizing that the costs of inaction will be steep. But there is a catch.

Lessons From the COVID-19 Era and Collective Memory

Memory fades quickly in international politics, a reality that alarmed officials at the UN summit. Khalilur Rahman, President of the General Assembly, implored member states not to sanitize the collective trauma of the coronavirus pandemic. Drawing on personal experience—noting that his own daughter served as a frontline physician during the peak of the crisis—Rahman underscored the devastating toll of overwhelmed hospitals, fractured supply chains, and shuttered classrooms.

Initiative / Element Core Objective Current Diplomatic Status PABS System Reciprocal sharing of pathogen samples in exchange for guaranteed equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics. Under negotiation; WHO leadership urges immediate conclusion by member states. Global Pandemic Treaty Binding international accord to establish preventative readiness, standardized surveillance, and coordinated response protocols. Delayed by debates over sovereignty, intellectual property, and resource distribution.

The argument from public health advocates remains straightforward: pandemic preparedness cannot be treated as an emergency measure that activates only when a novel virus breaches international borders. Instead, robust defense mechanisms must live permanently inside domestic healthcare architectures.

The Cost of Isolation Versus the Power of Cooperation

Nationalist impulses often surge during health crises. Yet, the WHO leadership maintains that isolation is a dangerous illusion.

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As Tedros recalled during his address, a warning delivered nearly a decade ago at Columbia University—that “no one is safe until everyone is safe”—went unheeded before SARS-CoV-2 upended the global economy.

The framework is on the table; the political will to sign it remains the missing variable.

What are your thoughts on balancing national sovereignty with global health security? Let us know how you see these negotiations playing out.