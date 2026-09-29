Ander Izagirre Presents New Book “La mochila. Vida de Muñagorri

Alberto Muñagorri was just ten years old in 1982 when a devastating ETA bombing in Errenteria left him severely injured. Decades later, journalist and writer Ander Izagirre reconstructs his life journey in the new book La mochila. The public presentation of the work takes place in Errenteria, featuring both author and subject alongside local cultural officials.

Reconstructing the Past: Ander Izagirre Examines the Life of Alberto Muñagorri in ‘La mochila’

The Bottom Line The Core Subject: La mochila. Vida de Muñagorri traces the life of Alberto Muñagorri, who survived a severe 1982 terrorist attack in Errenteria as a child.

La mochila. Vida de Muñagorri traces the life of Alberto Muñagorri, who survived a severe 1982 terrorist attack in Errenteria as a child. The Launch Event: The book makes its public debut in Errenteria, featuring introductions by the provincial deputy for culture, Goizane Álvarez, alongside the author and subject, with free ticketing managed via digital and physical local channels.

Unpacking Decades of Euskadi’s Recent History Through Personal Memory

Memory and coexistence form the bedrock of Izagirre’s project. By focusing on Muñagorri’s personal trajectory, the book expands beyond an individual survival story to examine the broader societal fabric of Euskadi across multiple decades. The narrative confronts heavy themes including violence, the enduring weight carried by victims, and the complex path toward coexistence.

Publishing house Libros del K.O. has published La mochila, which utilizes reporting to bridge private trauma and collective reflection.

Public Presentation Details in Errenteria

The rollout of La mochila. Vida de Muñagorri brings the author and the primary subject together for a public conversation about the realities captured on the page. Goizane Álvarez, the provincial deputy for culture of Gipuzkoa, opens the event.

Admission to the presentation is entirely free of charge, though attendance requires securing an invitation ahead of time. Interested readers can acquire digital passes through the municipal ticketing portal at sarrerak.errenteria.eus or obtain them in person directly at local cultural hubs Lekuona Fabrika and Aldakonea Liburutegia.

Book Title Author Publisher Backing Institution La mochila. Vida de Muñagorri Ander Izagirre Libros del K.O. Diputación Foral de Gipuzkoa (Raúl Guerra Garrido Grant 2025)

A Continuing Literary Dialogue on Convivencia

Works like Izagirre’s release demonstrate how contemporary publishing continues to process the scars left by decades of conflict in the Basque Country. By anchoring political history in a single, human narrative, La mochila offers readers a lens through which to view the evolution of civic coexistence. As these pages reach the public, they invite ongoing dialogue about how communities remember, heal, and move forward.