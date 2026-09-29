Chainsaw Man x Crocs Collection Revealed by Foot Locker: Release Date, Prices, and Where to Buy

Foot Locker and Crocs have revealed a new four-piece Chainsaw Man footwear collection, launching October 27 with prices starting at $69.99. Ahead of the wide retail release, fans can preview the anime-themed clogs at a special New York Comic Con activation beginning October 8.

The Bottom Line Release Timeline: The collaboration debuts with a limited preview at New York Comic Con on October 8, followed by a wide online and in-store release via Foot Locker on October 27.

The collaboration debuts with a limited preview at New York Comic Con on October 8, followed by a wide online and in-store release via Foot Locker on October 27. Pricing and Tiering: Adult-sizing clogs range from $69.99 for standard character designs up to $79.99 for the fuzzy-lined Pochita variant, with Jibbitz charms priced between $6.99 and $19.99.

Decoding the Chainsaw Man Footwear Lineup

The four new clog designs translate Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga and MAPPA’s anime adaptation into wearable footwear. The collection leans heavily into character-specific motifs, utilizing 3D molded elements across adult sizing.

Headlining the collection is the Pochita Classic Lined Clog, listed at $79.99. It stands as the most expensive item in the lineup due to its fuzzy-lined interior and sculpted upper. Instead of standard ventilation ports, the shoe features a full Pochita face complete with a 3D chainsaw blade protruding from the toe box. The Power Classic Clog mirrors the Blood Fiend’s blue cardigan outfit, accented by a fuzzy white heel strap and her signature red horns. Meanwhile, the Chainsaw Man clog features a blood-splattered red finish, engine details along the heel, and cutting teeth slicing across the front toes. Rounding out the footwear is a collage design celebrating the ensemble cast from the anime’s first season.

Accessorizing With Character Jibbitz

Foot Locker’s drop extends beyond the footwear itself with a dedicated set of five Jibbitz charms. Ranging from $6.99 to $19.99, the charms isolate key figures from the public safety devil hunter roster. Fans can customize their clogs using individual likenesses of Aki, Power, Pochita, Makima, and Denji in his Chainsaw Man form.

Retail Rollout at New York Comic Con and Beyond

Fans attending New York Comic Con on October 8 will get the first crack at the collection during a dedicated brand activation. Quantities at the convention will be strictly limited.

For buyers unable to attend the convention floor, the wider commercial release arrives on October 27. The collection will be sold online at footlocker.com and at select brick-and-mortar Foot Locker retail locations.

Chainsaw Man x Crocs Collection Overview Product Item Target Sizing Retail Price ‘Chainsaw Man’ Classic Clog Adult $69.99 ‘Power’ Classic Clog Adult $69.99 ‘Pochita’ Classic Lined Clog Adult $79.99 Characters Classic Clog Adult $69.99 Jibbitz™ Charms (5-Pack Assortment) Universal $6.99 – $19.99

Capitalizing on Anime’s Box Office and Streaming Growth

Tatsuki Fujimoto penned his last chapter for the manga earlier this year, while studio MAPPA continues expanding its footprint in the animation industry. Season 1 established a massive global audience, and the subsequent theatrical continuation—Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc—contributed to a record-breaking year at the box office in Japan.

With the anime series preparing to return to a standard episodic format for its upcoming Assassins Arc, currently in production, consumer products partnerships serve to maintain fan engagement. Crocs has aggressively pursued this cross-entertainment strategy, with recent releases themed after massive franchises like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh.