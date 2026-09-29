NYT Executive Fatally Shot in California; Elderly In-Laws Arrested for Murder

Jonathan McKinsey, the director of engineering for games player experience at The New York Times, was fatally shot in a car park in Dublin, California, located about 35 miles east of San Francisco. Police have arrested his parents-in-law, both 77 years old, on suspicion of murder.

Dublin Car Park Shooting Claims Life of Times Executive

Officers responding to the scene discovered the 40-year-old tech executive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the Dublin Sports Grounds at approximately 15:00 (23:00 GMT) on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses reported hearing a flurry of gunfire before seeing the victim collapse.

Witnesses Detail Afternoon Attack and Suspects’ Flight

According to witness accounts gathered by San Francisco news outlet KGO-TV, the victim was seen dropping to the floor with injuries to his head and chest. Another witness told the station that the elderly suspects were seen walking together and then casually walking away from the area following the attack.

Rapid Police Response Leads to Immediate Arrests

Local law enforcement apprehended the two suspects—identified by authorities as Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen—several minutes after the shooting. A passing police officer made the arrest after the couple remained in the vicinity of the car park.

Photo: flipboard.com

The New York Times Confirms Death of Wordle Engineer

The New York Times formally confirmed McKinsey’s death. The publication produces several digital games and puzzles, including the widely popular word game Wordle.

Upcoming Court Appearance for First-Degree Murder Charges

Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder. It was unclear whether the couple have a lawyer, and they are due to appear in court to formally face the charges on Wednesday.