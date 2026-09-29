Nairo Quintana Reflects on Emotional Final World Championships in Montreal

Colombian cycling icon Nairo Quintana bid an emotional farewell to the national team at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, concluding his history with the tricolor jersey at the event. The 36-year-old boyacense, champion of the 2014 Giro d’Italia and 2016 Vuelta a España, confirmed that his professional career will officially close on October 3 at the Giro d’Emilia in Italy.

Fantasy & Market Impact The Next Generation: With Quintana stepping aside from national team duties, younger climbers like Santiago Buitrago and Sergio Higuita represent the group that will assume new responsibilities.

With Quintana stepping aside from national team duties, younger climbers like Santiago Buitrago and Sergio Higuita represent the group that will assume new responsibilities. Legacy Value: Quintana’s post-retirement plans involve acting as a mentor to new generations of escarabajos.

Montreal Scene and the Final World Championship Ride

The UCI Road World Championships in Montreal delivered a poignant chapter for Colombian cycling. A day after pulling on the national jersey for the final time, Nairo Quintana sat down with Revista Mundo Ciclístico director Héctor Urrego Caballero to reflect on the end of a golden era. Racing over a grueling 273.4-kilometer course, Quintana battled through the demanding Canadian circuit before ultimately pulling out in the decisive phases, a moment reported by El Espectador. Despite not reaching the finish line, the veteran climber was met with resounding applause from international fans lining the tarmac.

Reflecting on the atmosphere, Quintana expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support of the fans who have tracked his career since his initial international breakthroughs. “Feliz de haber compartido con toda la gente que nos vino a apoyar en esta última competición con la Selección Colombia, muy agradecido siempre con todos por el cariño,” Quintana noted, emphasizing how the sport bridges communities across borders. The scene marked a stark departure from the tension of chasing leader’s jerseys, trading race-day urgency for deep reflection on a legacy built across European mountain passes.

Passing the Torch to the Escarabajos Successors

Quintana’s departure from the national setup signals a generational handoff for Colombian cycling. Throughout the Montreal campaign, Quintana rode alongside a newer wave of national team talent, including Santiago Buitrago, Harold Tejada, Sergio Higuita, and Brandon Rivera. Buitrago ultimately spearheaded the nation’s efforts on the road into the closing laps, underlining the structural shift currently underway within the squad.

Photo: elespectador.com

The realization of waking up without a national team jersey to chase hit the veteran climber with acute clarity. “Son cosas que no vas a volver a vivir, y que ya toca de aquí en adelante desde la barrera, pero eso sí, seguiremos apoyando y les daremos mucho ánimo a los que nos sigan representando,” Quintana stated, mapping out his transition from active protagonist to an influential mentor and passionate supporter of the upcoming generation of escarabajos.

Career Milestone / Event Details First World Championship Appearance 2009 (Juvenile category) Grand Tour Victories Giro d’Italia (2014), Vuelta a España (2016) Best World Championship Finish 15th place (Innsbruck, Austria – 2018) Final Professional Race Giro d’Emilia, Italy (October 3)

The Final Countdown with Movistar Team

While the Montreal World Championships closed out Quintana’s tenure with the Selección Colombia, his journey on two wheels is not quite finished. The distinction between his national team farewell and his club commitments is crucial for understanding his final weeks as an active athlete. Quintana maintains his current obligations with the Movistar Team before officially hanging up his wheels in European terrain.

Photo: ciclismocolombiano.com

The definitive goodbye will take place on October 3 at the Giro d’Emilia, a fitting venue given its history in his career trajectory. “Termino mi ciclo como profesional el día 3 de octubre en Italia, en una de las primeras carreras que gané en Europa en 2012, recuerdo que fue una victoria espectacular y me despediré con un público amante de la bicicleta, en un escenario muy lindo,” Quintana concluded. From the heights of the mountains to the emotional crowds of Montreal and his final send-off in Italy, the ‘Cóndor de Boyacá’ closes out a career defined by grit, tactical intelligence, and a unique bond with cycling enthusiasts worldwide.

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