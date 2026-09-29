Brandon McNulty to Debut Rainbow Jersey at Giro dell’Emilia

Brandon McNulty Debuts Rainbow Jersey at Giro dell’Emilia in Packed Italian Autumn Block

Fresh off his historic UCI Road World Championships victory in Montréal, Brandon McNulty returns to European racing on October 3, 2026, debuting his rainbow jersey at the Giro dell’Emilia. UAE Emirates-XRG has confirmed a rigorous Italian autumn campaign for the 28-year-old American, culminating in Il Lombardia on October 10.

From Montréal Celebrations to the Italian Boardroom

The euphoria of Sunday’s breakthrough performance in Canada barely had time to settle before the logistical reality of professional cycling took over. After a wild night celebrating with Team USA staff and riders—complete with champagne toasts and a clandestine video of McNulty cutting up the dance floor—the American bypassed a direct flight home to Arizona. Instead, he flies back to Europe to honor the prestige of the rainbow tunic.

According to Sporza, McNulty outlined his ultimate career ambitions immediately following his triumph. “Maybe next week in Il Lombardia or maybe a stage in the Tour de France next year in the jersey,” McNulty told Sporza. “If I could do that I would be satisfied with my career.” This victory places him in rare historical company, making him the first rider since Óscar Freire in 1999 to take his first victory of the season at the world championships.

UAE Emirates-XRG Tactical Adjustments

The internal hierarchy at UAE Emirates-XRG faces a fascinating shake-up. Tadej Pogačar’s absence following his season-ending crash at the Vuelta a España leaves a massive void in the team’s autumn classics strategy. While Isaac Del Toro arrived in Montréal as a five-star favorite, it was McNulty who capitalized on the tactical markers to claim the first U.S. title since 1993.

With Pogačar missing the remainder of the campaign, UAE brass relies on a dual-pronged approach in Italy. Del Toro finished fifth at worlds, and he is expected to lead UAE at Il Lombardia. However, McNulty enters the Italian block with the protected status of a reigning world champion, supported by a packed schedule designed to maximize his current form.

UAE Emirates-XRG Italian Autumn Schedule (2026) Race Date Significance Giro dell’Emilia October 3 Rainbow jersey debut for McNulty Coppa Agostoni October 4 Defending team champion presence Tre Valli Varesine October 6 Mid-block tactical tune-up Gran Piemonte October 8 Climbers’ preparation for Lombardia Il Lombardia October 10 Season’s final Monument Giro del Veneto October 14 Extended late-season block Veneto Classic October 18 European calendar curtain-closer

Navigating the Weight of the Rainbow

Carrying the rainbow jersey brings an immediate shift in peloton dynamics. McNulty will wear the prestigious rainbow tunic in road races until Sallanches, France, for the 2027 worlds. McNulty has never previously contested the Giro dell’Emilia. Now, McNulty may return as co-leader alongside Isaac Del Toro and as world champion.

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