US experts analyze Taiwan Strait risk and delayed arms sales

Following last week's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House, international observers have closely monitored potential shifts in the Washington-Beijing-Taipei dynamic.

Assessing the Cross-Strait Risk Climate in Washington

During a September 29 seminar hosted by the NCCU Center for International Relations titled "Cross-Strait Relations After the Second Trump-Xi Summit"—moderated by Wang Hsin-hsien—scholars unpacked the realities of current U.S. foreign policy.

This lack of predictability fostered a cautious atmosphere among Washington analysts accustomed to rigid diplomatic norms. Yet, despite the uncertainties surrounding President Trump’s style, the foundational “support Taiwan” stance among the foreign policy establishment remains robust. However, whether that institutional backing consistently translates into white house strategy remains an open question.

The Realities Delaying U.S. Arms Deliveries

Washington policy discussions point to concrete logistical and strategic factors driving the postponement of major arms deliveries to Taiwan, rather than a political abandonment of the island. First, U.S. defense industrial capacity is limited, making it difficult to support arms sales. Second, the cadence of U.S.-China diplomatic engagements this year has created an environment where both sides seek to avoid unnecessary friction. Sensitive topics like Taiwan are temporarily managed to preserve diplomatic bandwidth. Third, defense planners recognize that transferring vast quantities of weaponry to Taiwan all at once would outpace the island’s current absorption and integration capacity.

Shifting Risk Indicators and CFR Assessments

Reflecting this nuanced stabilization, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) has recalibrated its outlook. The CFR’s “Global Conflict Tracker” currently categorizes confrontation over Taiwan as Developing, assessing its impact on U.S. interests as critical while noting an “Even Chance” of crisis occurrence in its preventive priorities survey.

Ma emphasized that the “Developing” designation signals an ongoing, managed international friction point rather than an imminent outbreak of war. Combined with the absence of any mention of Taiwan in the post-summit communiqués issued by Washington and Beijing, experts conclude that no sudden bilateral bargains were struck behind closed doors.

The Road Ahead for Arms Sales and Diplomatic Timing

Looking further into the political calendar, the U.S. and China face additional presidential interactions at upcoming APEC and G20 summits. Because Washington aims to keep bilateral ties on an even keel through the remainder of the year, formal approvals for certain arms packages are expected to stretch further into the future. With the Chinese Communist Party slated to hold its 21st National Congress next year, Beijing’s internal focus will be vast, and premature U.S. arms announcements could serve as unnecessary flashpoints. Consequently, policy analysts project that major arms sales will likely be deferred toward the latter portion of President Trump’s term, effectively buying Taipei valuable time to fortify its structural readiness without immediate military provocation.

Strategic Takeaways for Regional Stability

Ultimately, the consensus emerging from academic and policy circles indicates that Washington’s institutional commitment to arms sales persists, driven by both establishment support for Taiwan and President Trump’s interest in arms sales. While regional tensions remain a critical focal point for U.S. strategic interests, the immediate probability of armed conflict has cooled.

This calculated breathing room grants Taiwan an essential window to optimize its defense absorption capacity and reinforce its democratic resilience.