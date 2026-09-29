Portland Restaurant OK Omens Announces Closing After Eight Years

Portland restaurant OK Omens, the influential wine-bar playground that helped shape the city’s modern dining culture on SE Hawthorne, is officially closing its doors. Owner Monique Siu announced over the weekend that the eight-year-old establishment will serve its final meal on October 17, marking the end of a remarkable 25-year culinary run in the neighborhood.

“I am officially wrapping up this chapter and heading into retirement,” Siu wrote in a post on Instagram. The closure signals the departure of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most enduring restaurateurs. Siu first made her mark as a founding member of the iconic 1990s Portland restaurant Zefiro before guiding three storied dining concepts on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, maintaining a steady dedication to art, hospitality, and craft over a quarter-century.

The Evolution and Talent Behind OK Omens

Opened in 2018, OK Omens was conceived as a relaxed wine-bar playground designed to give creative freedom to the young talent behind the legendary Castagna and Castagna Café. Siu acted as a prominent talent scout in Portland’s independent food scene, launching or supporting numerous ambitious kitchen careers, including Davenport’s Kevin Gibson, Olympia Provisions’ Elias Cairo, and two-star Michelin chef Matt Lightner.

The wine bar was initially brought to life through a collaboration between rising-star sommelier Brent Braun and cerebral Castagna chef Justin Woodward. Braun’s zine-style wine list and focus on adventurous pours earned the program James Beard Award semifinalist nominations for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program in 2023 and 2024. Woodward served as head chef until his departure in 2024. The food menu evolved continuously, spanning from casual fried chicken to modernist sweets like Woodward’s celebrated “kind of banana split,” which won Portland Monthly’s Dessert of the Year in 2022.

Following Woodward’s departure, chef Joe Papas took over the kitchen, bringing renewed cohesion and word-of-mouth traction to the menu with an emphasis on hyperlocal sourcing and elevated bistro classics, highlighted by an acclaimed beef belly burger and thick-cut fries.

Shifting Economics and Industry Realities

Despite the recent momentum and critical praise under Papas, Siu pointed to lingering industry-wide shifts following the COVID-19 pandemic as a driving factor behind her retirement decision. The closures of Castagna and the tragic passing of Woodward in 2025 deeply impacted the business ecosystem she had built.

“The restaurant scene is so different than the one I came into. Things haven’t been right since COVID, when I felt the effect and closing of Castagna, the effect on Justin. I don’t think the industry has really recovered from how it changed everything,” Siu explained, noting that the economics of running an independent restaurant with uncompromising ingredient quality have become increasingly unsustainable. “Most young chefs don’t have his enthusiasm for ingredients. But we can’t charge enough for them.”

Chef Joe Papas echoed those sentiments regarding the broader state of independent dining in the region. “The farm-to-table bubble is bursting,” Papas stated. “The economics have always been bad. But it’s too expensive to source now. We’re back to being a food cart city.”

Looking Ahead to October’s Final Service

As OK Omens prepares for its final night of service on October 17, Siu reflects on the collaborative spirit and human connections that defined the venue, from front-of-house anchor Katya Pearl, who managed hospitality from the beginning, to the succession of talented culinary figures who shaped its identity.

Following the closure, chef Joe Papas plans to relocate to Tillamook to serve as chef at Bayocean Oyster House, an intensely local seafood restaurant slated to open next summer under the guidance of mentor and friend Jacob Harth.