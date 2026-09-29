German Ice Hockey Forward Joshua Samanski Sent Down to AHL by Edmonton Oilers

German national ice hockey player Joshua Samanski has lost his fourth-line roster spot alongside countryman Leon Draisaitl with the Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Mike Babcock reassigned the 24-year-old forward to the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League just one day before the start of the regular NHL season.

The Roster Crunch in Edmonton and Samanski’s Demotion

Samanski made his NHL debut in late January during his first professional season in North America, successfully grinding out a role on the fourth line. However, a quiet run through the preseason exhibition games prompted a change in direction from the coaching staff. Here is why that matters for the Oilers: the team is narrowing its focus as superstar Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the Edmonton roster prepare for their season opener against the Vancouver Canucks.

While the Oilers chase the Stanley Cup, Samanski will instead continue his development in the AHL. But there is a broader picture across North America for other German talents attempting to crack NHL opening-night rosters.

Widespread Reassignments Impacting German World Championship Silver Medalists

Samanski is not the only notable German player heading to a minor-league affiliate as the 2026–2027 campaign gets underway. Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber, a 2023 World Championship silver medalist, has also been dispatched to the AHL. The 24-year-old blueliner, who was traded from the Utah Mammoth to the Montreal Canadiens, has just one career NHL appearance to his name and will now skate for the Laval Rocket.

The talent pipeline of German players experiencing last-minute AHL assignments extends across several other franchises. Several forwards and goaltenders face the exact same developmental detour.

German NHL Prospects Assigned to AHL Farm Teams Player Position NHL Franchise AHL Affiliate Joshua Samanski Forward Edmonton Oilers Bakersfield Condors Maksymilian Szuber Defenseman Montreal Canadiens Laval Rocket Lukas Reichel Forward Boston Bruins Providence Bruins* Julian Lutz Forward Utah Mammoth Tucson Roadrunners* Phillip Sinn Defenseman San Jose Sharks San Jose Barracuda* Arno Tiefensee Goaltender Dallas Stars Texas Stars*

Managing Expectations Across the Atlantic

For forwards Lukas Reichel with the Boston Bruins and Julian Lutz with the Utah Mammoth, the path to regular NHL minutes requires proving themselves in the AHL minor-league system. Defenseman Phillip Sinn of the San Jose Sharks and goaltender Arno Tiefensee of the Dallas Stars face identical realities as they begin their respective campaigns away from the main club rosters.

Securing a permanent foothold in the world’s premier hockey league remains an exceptionally steep climb for European prospects. As these young players report to their minor-league destinations, their organizations will look for consistent performance to earn a swift recall when injuries or tactical shifts open the door back to the NHL.