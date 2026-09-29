God of War Laufey Preorders Begin Ahead of February 2027 Release

PlayStation fans can officially preorder God of War Laufey starting Sept. 29 on the PlayStation Store and through participating retailers, with the full title slated to drop on Feb. 16, 2027, for the PlayStation 5. Santa Monica Studio released fresh combat details and bundle incentives on Sept. 29, highlighting protagonist Laufey’s journey through the Primordial Realm and introducing the versatile Serpent Bow mechanic.

Preorder Bonuses and Digital Deluxe Content Tiers

Gamers locking in their purchases ahead of the February release date receive the Last Prayer armor set, the Frankish Gold Leaf Adornment cosmetic piece, and a game resource pack. According to the PlayStation Blog, the gold leaf adornment is purely cosmetic and won’t alter combat stats. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition bundles the Dark Alchemy armor set, the Dark Alchemy sword, Dark Alchemy bow scale skin, a Dark Alchemy focus artifact, extra resources, a mini digital art book, and the official digital soundtrack.

Serpent Bow Mechanics and Dual-Mode Combat

The centerpiece of Laufey’s new arsenal is the Serpent Bow, designed for rapid deployment from a stowed position. Players can utilize two distinct aiming modes during combat. Pressing the aim trigger down fully activates the precision mode, which increases both range and accuracy. Landing hits on specific enemy weak points in this mode can restrict target mobility. Fully charging a shot unleashes up to five arrows simultaneously.

Alternatively, half-pressing the trigger engages a mobile hip-fire stance that discharges multiple projectiles at once for close-range skirmishes. Santa Monica Studio confirmed that the bow accepts various arrow types, including rapid-fire, explosive, and multi-target variations. Customization extends to interchangeable bow scale skins that grant different gameplay perks alongside adjustable armor and swords.

Expanding the God of War Universe

The upcoming title explores a world left behind by deceased gods within the Primordial Realm. Developers revealed that Laufey’s focus artifact channels the realm’s magic directly into her abilities. With preorders live as of Sept. 29, Santa Monica Studio promised more gameplay reveals leading up to the February 2027 launch date.