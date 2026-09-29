Mrs. GREEN APPLE Releases 6th Full Album POPS Globally

Mrs. Green Apple, a band representing Japan, released their sixth full-length studio album, POPS, globally on September 29, 2026. This 16-track project officially kicks off their new creative era, designated as “Phase 3,” combining pop, rock, and electronic arrangements to connect with listeners across diverse emotional spectrums.

The Scope of Phase 3 and the Tracklist Architecture

The 16 tracks on POPS span multiple genres. The album features several previously released tracks that earned acclaim, including “Brand New,” “GOOD DAY,” “lulu.,” “Wind and Town,” “Carrying Happiness,” and “Summer Shadow.”

The album features diverse musical elements and dramatic compositions through 16 tracks.

Focus Track Mechanics and Visual Rollout

The focal point of the release cycle is the track “Kyohan (共犯).” Engineered with live performance in mind, the song relies on the band’s signature sound. The composition centers on the idea that sharing musical moments acts as a powerful vehicle for human connection.

The visual campaign supporting the single unfolds in stages. While digital streaming editions became available globally on September 29, the physical CD package drops on September 30 via Universal Music. Teaser photos and promotional visuals began rolling out on September 28, building toward the official premiere of the “Kyohan (共犯)” music video on October 3 at 8:00 PM.

Sustaining Commercial Dominance in J-Pop

This release follows a period of accolades for the group. Mrs. Green Apple secured the Japan Record Award for three consecutive years and claimed the Music Awards Japan “Artist of the Year” title for two years. With POPS, the band shows the essence of current Japanese pop and plans to begin their move into the global music market in earnest.