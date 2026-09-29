Huons Wins Phase 1 Approval for Pranlukast Chewable Tablet

Huons has secured Phase 1 clinical trial approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to develop a chewable tablet formulation of pranlukast, a drug used for asthma and allergic rhinitis. This regulatory step marks a strategic shift for late-market entrants seeking to capture share from established options like Sama Pharmaceutical’s 씨투스.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What is changing: Drug manufacturers are expanding into chewable tablets (츄정) to make asthma maintenance therapy easier for pediatric populations.

Drug manufacturers are expanding into chewable tablets (츄정) to make asthma maintenance therapy easier for pediatric populations. Clinical utility: Chewable formulations bypass the dual challenge of young children struggling to swallow solid pills while avoiding the inconvenience of dry syrups that require mixing with water.

Regulatory Milestones for HUC3A-726 and Pharmacokinetic Evaluation

On September 22, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety cleared Huons to initiate an investigative Phase 1 clinical trial designated as HUC3A-726. The study protocol centers on evaluating the pharmacokinetic profile and the safety parameters of HUC3A-726 compared to HUC3A-726-R in healthy adult volunteers.

This development follows a wave of generic market entries. While Daesan Pharm first secured generic approval in November 2024, Huons gained authorization for its standard pranlukast tablet, 휴프란정, in May. Expanding into a chewable format represents a tactical pivot in a crowded generic landscape.

Formulation Market Dynamics and Pediatric Adherence

Market production data underlines why alternative delivery mechanisms hold commercial value. Sama Pharmaceutical’s original 씨투스 lineup spans standard tablets, dry syrups, chewable tablets, and suspension tablets. Standard tablets dominated sales last year at 222억원, representing 54.0% of production volume.

Dry syrups accounted for 33.9% of production at 140억원, and chewable tablets accounted for 50억원, or 12.1% of production. Recognizing this, Boryung Biopharma and other competitors previously initiated dry syrup alternatives, while Huons opted for the chewable route.

Pranlukast Formulation Market Share (Production Volume) Standard Tablets (정제) 54.0% (222억원) Dry Syrups (건조시럽) 33.9% (140억원) Chewable Tablets (츄정) 12.1% (50억원)

Patent Obstacles and Formulation Strategy

While dry syrup formulations for pranlukast typically do not have separate patents, there is 1 patent applied to the chewable tablet. Consequently, Huons must navigate this intellectual property to clear the market path for HUC3A-726. Successfully resolving this patent will dictate the commercial timeline for the company’s chewable generic entry.