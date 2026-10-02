What to Expect at the 2026 Far Hills Race Meeting

The 105th annual Far Hills Race Meeting takes place on Saturday, October 17, at Moorland Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey, featuring a six-race card anchored by the $300,000 American Grand National and total purses of $825,000.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Wagering Accessibility: Bettors can place wagers directly on the high-stakes steeplechase and flat action through NYRA Bets and 4NJ Bets.

Bettors can place wagers directly on the high-stakes steeplechase and flat action through NYRA Bets and 4NJ Bets. Purse Distribution: The $825,000 total card structure features high-value targets like the $300,000 American Grand National and the $150,000 Foxbrook Champion Hurdle presented by FanDuel.

The $825,000 total card structure features high-value targets like the $300,000 American Grand National and the $150,000 Foxbrook Champion Hurdle presented by FanDuel. Event Hospitality Valuation: Premium spaces like The Knoll and the all-inclusive Hunt Club provide structured hospitality alternatives for racegoers at fixed price points of $600 and $200 respectively.

The 2026 Race Card at Moorland Farm

Tradition, atmosphere, and elite steeplechase competition anchor the upcoming fixture at Moorland Farm. Guy Torsilieri, co-chairman of the Far Hills Race Meet, emphasized the event’s ongoing evolution. “The Far Hills Race Meeting has always been about bringing the best in steeplechase racing to Moorland Farm, and we’re proud to continue building on that tradition,” Torsilieri stated regarding the 105th annual running.

The six-race card distributes $825,000 in total purses across various distance and age conditions. Action opens with the $75,000 Harry E. Harris Stakes presented by Double Cross Vodka for 4-year-olds over 2 1/8 miles of hurdles. It is followed by the $50,000 McDynamo Maiden Sweepstakes over the same distance, featuring a unique $1,000 sweepstakes ante for every entered horse alongside an additional $1,000 per horse provided by the Moran family.

2026 Far Hills Race Meeting Highlights Race Stake Name Purse Distance & Surface Race 1 Harry E. Harris Stakes (Presented by Double Cross Vodka) $75,000 2 1/8 miles over hurdles (4-year-olds) Race 2 McDynamo Maiden Sweepstakes $50,000 2 1/8 miles over hurdles (maidens) Race 3 Peapack Hurdle $100,000 2 1/8 miles over hurdles (Fillies & Mares, 4yo+) Race 4 Foxbrook Champion Hurdle (Presented by FanDuel) $150,000 2 1/2 miles over hurdles (4yo+) Race 5 American Grand National $300,000 2 5/8 miles over hurdles (4yo+) Race 6 John Forbes Memorial Stakes (Presented by Monmouth Park) $150,000 2 miles on the flat (4yo+)

Beyond the turf, New Jersey’s premier social, charitable and sporting event continues to enhance its on-site offerings. The event has generated more than $22 million for local health care organizations over the years. For 2026, organizers have introduced several upgrades to the spectator experience.

The Knoll debuts as a new premium tailgating option priced at $600—matching the cost of a standard Infield space while offering double the square footage at 20 feet by 20 feet. This zone features easy property access, semi-private restrooms, tailgating games, and a hay bale play zone. Meanwhile, the Hunt Club returns with an all-inclusive $200 ticket featuring tailgate food, an open bar, music, activations from official partners like Double Cross Vodka, Betty Booze, and Gratsi, wagering guidance from America’s Best Racing, a Mobile Cigar Lounge, and headwear pop-ups from Christine A. Moore Millinery.

Merchandise, Wagering, and Community Additions

Attendees looking to commemorate the day can access the newly launched Hunt x Barstool Sports Collection, featuring two hats, two hoodies, one crewneck, and five T-shirts available online or at three designated trackside locations on October 17. The expanded Vendor Village now hosts boutique vendors including Dubarry of Ireland, Country Squire Pottery, Melissa Bamber Home, Kendra Scott Short Hills, Roost & Co., See Your Colors, Décor Kings Gallery Short Hills, and Fairfax & Favor.

Wagering accessibility is streamlined for the 2026 crowd through integrated platforms NYRA Bets and 4NJ Bets. Additionally, guests can purchase custom jumbotron shoutouts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or memorialize loved ones during the race day program.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.