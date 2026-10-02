Coroner warns NHS mental health unit of future deaths

Coroner Warns of Future Deaths After Staff Slept and Falsified Records at East London NHS Mental Health Unit

A coroner has issued a stark warning regarding the risk of future deaths at a mental health unit where a patient was killed by another inpatient, following revelations that ward staff slept on the job, used their phones for long periods, and falsified safety records. The findings emerged from a Prevention of Future Deaths report concerning the death of a patient named Cahan, which detailed systemic failures within the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT).

The tragedy unfolded inside the inpatient facility. In 2023, Torres-Pena pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was handed a hospital order with no time limit. However, the ensuing coronial investigation exposed a severe breakdown in basic care and supervision on the night of Cahan’s death.

Systemic Failures, Falsified Records, and Collusion Among Staff on Duty

According to the coroner’s report, staff on the ward failed to carry out “timely and thorough observations” of patients on the night of the incident. Instead, workers falsified official records “in the safe knowledge that staff on duty would not report or escalate the deception.” The investigation also uncovered that staff colluded with each other to take two-hour unauthorised breaks.

When Cahan was finally discovered, critical delays occurred in starting CPR. Furthermore, the report states that staff misled the police regarding what patients had been doing on the night of the incident. Responding to the findings, the East London NHS Foundation Trust acknowledged that the failings identified were “wholly unacceptable” and noted that it has undertaken a “significant programme of work” to improve inpatient services.

Unheeded Warnings From Previous Inquests and Demands for Accountability

A particularly troubling aspect of the coroner’s findings is the repetition of errors from prior legal inquiries. The coroner raised explicit concerns that many of the same failings had already been brought up at a previous inquest he conducted in 2021. The report states that the findings in this latest inquest are strikingly similar to the earlier case, indicating that remedial measures reported at the time were not implemented effectively by the trust.

Highlighting the gravity of the institutional breakdown, James Cahan, the family solicitor and Hugo’s cousin, emphasized the exceptional nature of the case. “Findings of dishonesty on this scale are extraordinarily rare in a coronial investigation. The public are entitled to expect a clear explanation of how this was allowed to happen and what is being done to ensure it never happens again,” says James Cahan.