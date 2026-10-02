How AI Is Transforming Czech IT: Coding Shifts, Layoffs, and New Productivity Standards

The integration of generative artificial intelligence inside corporate structures has moved past basic chatbot trials into aggressive workforce restructuring. Czech and European companies across gaming, data management, and software development are reporting significant operational shifts, marked by strict internal coding restrictions and workforce reductions aimed at maximizing efficiency per employee.
The Bottom Line
- Workforce Reductions: Firms are cutting back staff or reallocating roles as AI agents demonstrate up to a 4x efficiency gain compared to traditional engineering teams.
- Operational Shifts: Software and gaming companies—including Bohemia Interactive, Ataccama, and Sudolabs—are restricting traditional manual coding in favor of AI-driven analysis and automation.
- Investment Activity: High-profile capital injections, such as Bain Capital’s funding of Ataccama and Eldridge’s acquisition stake in Sudolabs, are accelerating these structural transformations.
Restricting Manual Code and Reorganizing Development Teams
Traditional software development workflows are experiencing structural compression as large language models take over foundational coding tasks. At Prague-based data management firm Ataccama, leadership has fundamentally altered how technical teams operate. Martin Záhumenský, who stepped into the CEO role following a significant investment from Bain Capital, noted that classical programming is moving into the background, with a large portion of the firm’s staff no longer writing manual code.
According to data from Ataccama cited by Lupa.cz, a core group of approximately ten specialized AI engineers utilizing AI agents achieved performance metrics roughly four times higher than the remainder of the organization. This divergence in productivity has allowed the firm to build leaner, faster units consisting of three to four individuals rather than conventional nine-person teams.
A parallel shift is underway at Slovak software developer Sudolabs, where management instituted strict operational boundaries. Jozef Petro, výkonný ředitel Sudolabs, confirmed to Lupa.cz that the firm had prohibited software engineers from writing raw code and parted ways with personnel unable or unwilling to adapt to the new workflow. The company’s adaptive stance recently attracted major international backing, highlighted by American investment firm Eldridge—which has assets of about 75 billion dollars—acquiring a fifty percent stake in the firm during the summer with ambitions to scale the business into a billion-dollar entity.
Granular Task Automation Inside Gaming and Enterprise Operations
Beyond structural developer bans, AI implementation is altering day-to-day administrative and technical duties within established studios. Czech game developer Bohemia Interactive integrated AI tools across computer-based operations to parse internal documentation, review game code, and handle repetitive data transfers. Rather than eliminating entire professions, the technology systematically decomposes existing roles into discrete tasks.
This incremental automation allows individual employees to manage multiple workflows simultaneously. However, industry observers note that rising productivity can introduce employee overextension if output expectations scale upward alongside technical efficiency. Similar efficiency drives are rippling across the venture capital ecosystem. Tomáš Pačinda, a partner at Czech venture fund Kaya VC, observed in an interview with CzechCrunch that optimizing productivity through AI represents an essential mechanism for maintaining market competitiveness, pointing to recent twenty percent workforce adjustments at portfolio companies like Poland’s Booksy.
Capital Allocation and the Path to Market Consolidation
|Company
|Key Investor / Backer
|Strategic Adjustment
|Ataccama
|Bain Capital
|Transitioned to AI agent workflows; reduced reliance on traditional manual coding.
|Sudolabs
|Eldridge
|Restricted software engineers from writing manual code; streamlined team structures.
|Booksy
|Kaya VC Portfolio
|Implemented a twenty percent workforce reduction to align with productivity metrics.
The acceleration of AI adoption is directly tied to shifts in venture capital deployment and private equity expectations. Investors are increasingly prioritizing output value per headcount over sheer headcount expansion. As computing costs continue their downward trajectory, technical infrastructure investments are replacing traditional human capital outlays in early-stage and growth-stage technology firms.
For technical founders and newly appointed executives, the focus has shifted from managing large departmental budgets to engineering internal toolsets that reduce dependency on legacy software processes. As these structural adjustments take hold across Central European technology hubs, the market is drawing a sharp line between organizations that successfully embed automation into their core operations and those bound to traditional labor models.