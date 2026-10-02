How AI Is Transforming Czech IT: Coding Shifts, Layoffs, and New Productivity Standards

The integration of generative artificial intelligence inside corporate structures has moved past basic chatbot trials into aggressive workforce restructuring. Czech and European companies across gaming, data management, and software development are reporting significant operational shifts, marked by strict internal coding restrictions and workforce reductions aimed at maximizing efficiency per employee.

Restricting Manual Code and Reorganizing Development Teams

Traditional software development workflows are experiencing structural compression as large language models take over foundational coding tasks. At Prague-based data management firm Ataccama, leadership has fundamentally altered how technical teams operate. Martin Záhumenský, who stepped into the CEO role following a significant investment from Bain Capital, noted that classical programming is moving into the background, with a large portion of the firm’s staff no longer writing manual code.

According to data from Ataccama cited by Lupa.cz, a core group of approximately ten specialized AI engineers utilizing AI agents achieved performance metrics roughly four times higher than the remainder of the organization. This divergence in productivity has allowed the firm to build leaner, faster units consisting of three to four individuals rather than conventional nine-person teams.

A parallel shift is underway at Slovak software developer Sudolabs, where management instituted strict operational boundaries. Jozef Petro, výkonný ředitel Sudolabs, confirmed to Lupa.cz that the firm had prohibited software engineers from writing raw code and parted ways with personnel unable or unwilling to adapt to the new workflow. The company’s adaptive stance recently attracted major international backing, highlighted by American investment firm Eldridge—which has assets of about 75 billion dollars—acquiring a fifty percent stake in the firm during the summer with ambitions to scale the business into a billion-dollar entity.