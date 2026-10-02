More than one hundred schoolchildren took shelter in a reinforced basement while Russian drone strikes damaged a school building and a major bridge in Kyiv, leaving no casualties among the pupils or staff.

Drones Strike Kyiv School and Pivdennyi Bridge

More than one hundred pupils and approximately sixty staff members were inside a reinforced shelter when a Russian drone struck a school in Kyiv. The impact damaged the building’s facade and ignited a fire, though Valentyna Chorna stated to Reuters that operations continued uninterrupted as everyone remained safely underground. Chorna stated: Ze sparen niemand , and added: Kinderen zijn onze toekomst, de toekomst van onze natie. Om een ​​natie te vernietigen moeten ze natuurlijk kinderen vernietigen. At the same time, two additional Russian drones targeted the Pivdennyi Bridge, also known as the South Bridge, crossing the Dnieper River. Municipal authorities confirmed that public transit across this vital artery connecting the eastern and western halves of the capital was temporarily halted, while road traffic eventually resumed after inspections found no critical structural damage.

Wider Capital Disruption and Casualties Across Ukraine

The strikes on Kyiv’s infrastructure highlight the ongoing pressure on the capital’s defense networks. Vitali Klytsjko confirmed that the metro traffic over the Pivdennyi Bridge was briefly disrupted following the impacts. The Russian government denies deliberately targeting civilian objectives. Due to inadequate air defense, Ukraine struggles to intercept the numerous drones. Increasingly, residents of the capital have left or are considering leaving. Beyond the capital, wider overnight attacks across Ukraine resulted in at least six deaths and thirty-eight injuries.

Simultaneous Frontline Supply Disruptions in Donetsk

While the capital absorbed drone impacts on its civilian and transport hubs, parallel engagements unfolded along the eastern front. Footage released on September 29 by the Russian Ministry of Defence showed first-person view drones destroying numerous Ukrainian supply and transport vehicles in the Donetsk region, specifically targeting pick-up trucks used for logistics near Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that these vehicles were found while transporting ammunition and supplies to positions of Ukrainian forces. The video was titled “Ware meesters van de pick-up trucks”. The Russian Ministry of Defence declared that following the strikes, many Ukrainian vehicles were destroyed and Kyiv’s goods supply to the front lines was completely disrupted. Light vehicles like pick-up trucks are frequently used to transport ammunition, supplies, and soldiers near the front line, where larger, slower-moving vehicles become targets for drones. The engagements occurred in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban area, a fortified zone in Ukraine northwest of Donetsk and a key hub for Kyiv’s armed forces in the Donbas region, where Russian forces are advancing. The Russian chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, stated in late August that Russian forces had penetrated several parts of Ukraine’s first defense line and were operating a few kilometers from Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Last week, the Russian Ministry of Defence also announced that its troops had encircled Ukrainian soldiers near the strategic settlement of Dobropolye, with Moscow stating that further advance there could increase pressure on Ukraine’s supply and reinforcement routes.

Photo: NRC

Photo: Vietnam.vn

Incident Overview and Regional Impact Location Target Type Reported Impact Kyiv (School) Educational Facility Facade damaged, fire ignited; 100+ pupils sheltered safely with zero injuries. Kyiv (Pivdennyi Bridge) Transport Infrastructure Temporary public transit stoppage; road traffic resumed with no critical structural damage. Donetsk (Slavyansk-Kramatorsk) Frontline Logistics Pick-up trucks and supply vehicles targeted by FPV drones, disrupting forward provisioning.

As municipal repair crews address the infrastructure damage in Kyiv and frontline logistics face sustained pressure in the east, questions remain regarding the long-term resilience of urban air defense systems against diversified drone vectors.