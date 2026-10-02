Tony Issues Statement on Maple Tree House Rental Dispute

Tony’s Statement and the Maple Tree House Split

Taiwanese celebrity Sonia Sui’s husband, Tony, has formally clarified his relationship with the restaurant Maple Tree House after a rental dispute brought public scrutiny to the business. In a statement released on October 2, Tony announced that he has had no operational or managerial ties to the Maple Tree House Korean BBQ restaurant since 2025.

The dispute centers on allegations from a landlord identified as landlord Y, who claimed the restaurant fell short on rent payments for nearly a year and attempted to unilaterally halve rent during a remodeling period in June. While Sui’s agency previously stated that Tony had left the business and transferred his shares back to the original partners, subsequent reports noted that company registration records showed Tony’s father, Xie Zhihong, listed as a supervisor and former chairman between 2023 and 2026.

In his English and Chinese statement, Tony addressed the corporate structure and the rental claims directly. He explained that because the original partners lacked Taiwanese citizenship, family members were initially listed on board documents. He maintained that his father’s name remained on filings temporarily pending a new chairman search after he exited in 2025. Tony further asserted that landlord Y targeted his wife’s reputation during mediation sessions to gain leverage over the restaurant company, stating that the dispute strictly involves the landlord, the corporate entity, and the remaining five partners.

Key Takeaways on the Rental Dispute and Response Tony released a dual-language statement on October 2, confirming his exit from Maple Tree House operations in 2025. Photo: 自由娛樂 The restaurant issued its own separate statement corroborating Tony’s departure and stating that financial operations and rent payments remain normal. Sonia Sui responded to the unfolding media attention by sharing a personal exchange with a friend on social media, dismissing the criticism.

Restaurant Management and Corporate Records

The corporate background of Maple Tree House became a central point of contention as the rental dispute developed. The restaurant’s official social media channels published a confirmation that Tony ceased all managerial involvement in 2025 and apologized for any indirect trouble caused to him. The corporate statement emphasized that the business continues to operate and pay rent normally, urging the public to disregard unverified rumors.

Despite these corporate clarifications, media scrutiny persisted regarding past business filings. Public commercial registry data placed Tony’s father in a leadership role within the restaurant’s holding structure during the timeframe when the alleged rental shortfalls occurred. Tony countered these points in his statement, emphasizing that his departure predated the active escalation of the dispute and that he holds no liability for the ongoing landlord negotiations.

Sonia Sui Addresses the Public Backlash

As her husband’s business history drew renewed media attention, Sonia Sui addressed the situation directly through her social media platforms. The actress shared a private conversation with a friend who expressed sympathy over the ongoing scrutiny she faces despite stepping away from direct involvement in her husband’s ventures.

Photo: Yahoo新聞

During the exchange, when her friend questioned why she repeatedly becomes the target of public controversies, Sui responded with humor, attributing the situation to “a debt from a past life” while adding that these critics would serve as her benefactors in the next. She urged her circle not to harbor ill will or manufacture negative karma for detractors, choosing instead to focus on personal growth.

The public focus on Sui also brought historical episodes back into the news cycle, including past discussions regarding residential fees, the “binding pelvis” event, interactions from the reality show “Please Eat at the Table,” and the “art knife” incident involving Yao Yuan-hao. Despite the renewed wave of celebrity gossip, Sui maintained her scheduled public engagements, attending a commercial endorsement event later in the afternoon following her late-night statements.