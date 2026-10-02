China halts gasoline and diesel exports starting this month

China has halted exports of key refined oil products, including gasoline and diesel, starting this month, according to a Reuters report citing four industry sources.

PetroChina and Private Refiners Suspend Shipments

China’s state-owned energy giant PetroChina has canceled a significant portion of its October gasoline and jet fuel shipments destined for areas outside Hong Kong and Macau. Sources familiar with the directive told Reuters that the vast majority of these canceled consignments had only been contracted for export two weeks prior. Private refining heavyweight Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical (ZPC) has similarly cleared its schedule of any product loading operations throughout the duration of the early October Golden Week holiday.

The world’s largest crude importer initially restricted petroleum product exports back in March following supply disruptions tied to the outbreak of war involving Iran. While Beijing marginally relaxed those controls in July, outbound volumes of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel have remained subject to strict monthly quota management. It remains unconfirmed whether normal export channels will resume when the Golden Week holiday concludes on October 7.

Global Markets React as Crude and Fuel Prices Surge

Energy markets responded swiftly to the tightening supply environment. International benchmark Brent crude for December delivery climbed 4.37% to surpass $102 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $2.45, or 2.71%, to settle at $92.87 per barrel. Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, noted that the export halt underscores growing apprehension regarding domestic product availability within China, leaving the trajectory of future Chinese crude imports unclear.

Global supply chains face compounding pressures beyond Beijing’s export curbs. Although crude continues to reach international markets despite the prolonged U.S.-Iran conflict, ongoing strikes against refineries in the Middle East and Russia—attributed to Iranian and Ukrainian actions respectively—have left refined product supplies severely constrained. Russia has separately maintained a strict diesel export ban through October, with Vladimir Putin stating that supplies will not return to international energy markets until sanctions tied to the invasion of Ukraine are lifted.

Intersecting Geopolitical Pressures on Fuel Supplies

Key Energy Indicators and Supply Disruptions Region / Entity Action / Status Market Impact China Gasoline and diesel export suspension in October Urgent domestic conservation during Golden Week Russia Extension of diesel export ban through October Sustained tightness in global refined products United States Naval and troop deployments to the Middle East Heightened security concerns across key shipping lanes

Hamad Hussain, a climate and commodities specialist at Capital Economics, observed that while China’s export restrictions carry a smaller direct footprint than the concurrent losses from Russia and the Middle East, the measure introduces additional friction into an already strained global supply network. The tightening coincides with active diplomatic friction between Washington and Beijing. According to a White House fact sheet, Donald Trump urged Xi Jinping during a bilateral summit last month to expand refined petroleum product exports to stabilize global fuel markets.

Concurrently, the United States has reinforced its regional military posture. The convergence of these military deployments, Russian export freezes, and China's sudden halt on outbound fuel shipments raises the possibility that consumer fuel prices in vulnerable import-dependent economies could climb toward record highs.