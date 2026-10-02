Orange County deputies seek help after 19-year-old woman is shot and killed

Orange County deputies are searching for answers and asking for the public’s help following the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman inside an apartment complex near Rio Grande Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail. The victim, identified as Shoumana Abelanda Toutoute, was shot overnight inside the home she shared with her family, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the incident shortly before 1 a.m. at the Lorenzo at East Mil apartment complex on Ole Heritage Drive, near Rio Grande Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail. First responders found Toutoute suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators said they have not yet identified a suspect or determined what led to the shooting, leaving detectives searching for a breakthrough nearly 24 hours after the incident occurred. While the investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office stated that nothing uncovered so far indicates Toutoute or anyone else inside the residence was intentionally targeted.

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Family Mourns and Community Responds

A man who identified himself as the husband of Toutoute’s mother shared that the young woman was studying to become a doctor. He was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and reported hearing the gunshots. Toutoute’s mother, who had just returned from the hospital, was visibly distraught at the scene as deputies combed the area for evidence.

Reporters at the scene observed broken glass and holes in a bedroom window after deputies removed police tape from the complex. Online records indicate initial emergency calls brought multiple patrol units and crime scene investigation teams to the area as authorities locked down several buildings within the property.

Investigation and Public Appeals

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area before or after the incident, to come forward immediately. Authorities emphasize that even minor details could help identify the person responsible and move the homicide investigation forward.

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Anyone with information can contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or online at Crimeline.org.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as deputies continue following up on active leads.