Microsoft introduces Xbox disc-to-digital feature for consoles

Microsoft has introduced a new feature allowing owners of physical Xbox game discs to convert them into digital licenses for use on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles without keeping the physical media in the drive, ashrq.com reported. The feature, titled Xbox Disc-to-Digital, became available on a Tuesday for all users following a testing phase with select participants in the Xbox Insiders program.

Microsoft Deploys Xbox Disc-to-Digital for Series X and S Consoles

The system verifies that a user owns the physical copy of a game built for Xbox Series X, Series S, or Xbox One. Once verified, the platform generates a digital license comparable to a purchase made directly through the digital Xbox store. This digital entitlement allows players to install and launch the game on an Xbox Series X or Series S without the disc in the tray.

Users can also access the digital license across compatible platforms within the ecosystem, including Xbox Cloud Gaming where supported, and on handheld gaming hardware like the Xbox Ally. However, the conversion does not create a second independent copy. Selling or lending the physical disc means the previous owner loses digital rights to the title unless they acquire the disc again or purchase the game outright.

Community Databases Track 1,578 Compatible Titles

Support for the initiative varies across publishers and does not cover every physical Xbox game. Microsoft stated that the lineup of eligible games fluctuates over time due to technical constraints, licensing agreements, and manufacturing factors.

A community database tracking the Disc-to-Digital project, noted by a Windows Central report, lists 1,578 fully compatible Xbox games. Publishers such as Sega and Ubisoft have added titles to the program, expanding the pool of physical media that can transition into digital authorizations.

Digital Conversions Revive Delisted Store Games

The system provides a pathway for game preservation by addressing titles that publishers removed from the digital Xbox store due to expired licenses or commercial decisions. Players who retain the original physical media can regain digital access through the tool.

Examples cited in the reporting include Deadpool, Transformers: Devastation, and Minecraft: Story Mode, which vanished from digital storefronts but remain playable on modern hardware for owners of the physical discs, provided the titles stay supported within the program.

Sony Shifts Toward Digital Consoles as Industry Debates Ownership

The launch arrives alongside broader market friction regarding digital ownership versus physical media. Sony announced in July that it will halt production of physical discs for all new PlayStation games starting in January 2028, pushing future releases exclusively to digital storefronts and retailers, though past and near-term physical releases remain unaffected.

Sony pointed to consumer preferences shifting away from optical media, citing company data for the fiscal year ending in March 2026 where digital installs accounted for 78 percent of full game sales, up from 76 percent during the 2024 fiscal year.