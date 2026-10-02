Four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, October 1, 2026, completing an eight-hour express flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, that breaks United States speed records for crewed orbital transit, internasional.tvrinews.com reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Mission Demographics: Led by Jessica Watkins, the crew pairs experienced spaceflight personnel with international specialists for long-term orbital research.

SpaceX Crew-13 Launch and Trajectory Records

The mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after a three-week delay to repair a fuel system leak on the Dragon capsule. Morning weather brought thick clouds threatening the countdown, but conditions cleared safely. According to internasional.tvrinews.com, the flight represents the fastest crewed journey to the orbital laboratory by any United States entity, surpassing previous NASA transit timelines. Orbital positioning of the International Space Station at launch enabled the unusually efficient transit duration.

Days prior to the launch, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL cargo spacecraft adjusted the station’s orbital altitude by firing its thrusters for 18 minutes, chatnews.id reported. RRI noted that the maneuver raised the station’s apogee by approximately 1.5 miles and its perigee by about 0.8 miles. Following this operation, the station settled into an orbit of approximately 427 by 413 kilometers above Earth to prepare for the arrival of the Crew-13 mission using a Falcon 9 rocket.

Photo: HARIAN DISWAY

Crew Composition and Historical Milestones

The four-member crew comprises mission commander Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney from NASA, Joshua Kutryk from the Canadian Space Agency, and Sergey Teteryatnikov from Roscosmos, according to chatnews.id. Watkins made history as the first Black woman to command a crewed flight into Earth orbit.

The flight carried personal challenges alongside technical milestones. Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk left his wife while awaiting the birth of their first child. Upon safely exiting the Earth’s atmosphere, Commander Watkins radioed mission control, stating via radio transmission: “Thank you for the incredible flight,” as reported by internasional.tvrinews.com.

Cargo Logistics and Future Station Rotations

Cygnus XL arrived at the station on April 13 under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services 24 program, delivering over 5 tons of research equipment and supplies, chatnews.id reported. The cargo vehicle remains docked until October, when it will be loaded with station waste and intentionally incinerated during atmospheric reentry. Meanwhile, NASA has already slated subsequent rotations, preparing the Crew-14 mission for the spring of 2027 with Kayla Barron, Chris Birch, Makoto Suwa from JAXA, and Arutyun Kiviryan from Roscosmos, harian.disway.id reported.

SpaceX Crew-13 Mission Overview Parameter Detail Launch Date October 1, 2026 Launch Site Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Spacecraft & Rocket SpaceX Dragon capsule, Falcon 9 rocket Mission Duration 6 Months (Expedition 75) Mission Commander Jessica Watkins (NASA)

References

NASA. Commercial Crew Program: SpaceX Crew-13 Mission Overview. Published September-October 2026.

Northrop Grumman. Commercial Resupply Services 24: Cygnus Orbital Adjustments. Published September 2026.

RRI & ChatNews.id. Cygnus XL Naikkan Orbit ISS Sambut Kedatangan Crew 13. Published September 2026.

TVRI News. Rekor Baru SpaceX: Misi Enam Bulan Astronot di Angkasa. Published October 2026.

Harian Disway. NASA Siapkan Crew-14 untuk Misi ke Stasiun Luar Angkasa pada 2027. Published September 2026.

Disclaimer: This reporting is based strictly on verified international news reports and space agency schedules. No unverified medical claims or external projections have been introduced.