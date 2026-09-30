SpaceX and NASA Ready for Crew-13 ISS Launch Pending Weather

SpaceX and NASA are targeting an instantaneous launch window at 11:10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 1, 2026, to dispatch the Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Weather Hurdles and Final System Clearances

Operations at Cape Canaveral remain contingent on atmospheric conditions as teams enter the final countdown phase. Current meteorological forecasts indicate a 45% probability of a weather violation at the launch pad, leaving a 55% window of favorable conditions for liftoff.

“Right now, everything is ‘go,'” Lori Glaze, associate administrator for NASA’s Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, stated during a prelaunch press briefing on September 30.

Hardware readiness follows extensive inspections of the Crew Dragon capsule named “Grace.” Engineers identified a propulsion system leak during pre-mission checkouts that forced a postponement from an initial September 12 target. System mitigations and rigorous re-testing have since cleared the vehicle for human transport to low Earth orbit.

Should atmospheric conditions force a scrub on Thursday, mission managers have established a backup launch opportunity for Friday, October 2, at 10:47 a.m. EDT.

Expedition 75 Crew Composition and Orbital Objectives

The four-person international crew will dock with the orbital laboratory approximately eight hours after liftoff, initiating a six-month tenure aboard the station as part of Expedition 75. Veteran NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins commands the mission, making history as the first NASA astronaut to launch aboard a Crew Dragon vehicle for a second time.

Watkins is joined by three mission rookies: NASA pilot Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, the latter two serving as mission specialists.

The incoming team will assume ongoing station maintenance and execute a packed manifest of scientific research. Investigations will span human health, examining cellular responses to long-duration spaceflight to benefit terrestrial medical applications.

“The crew will help researchers treat heart disease and Parkinson’s disease by studying human stem-cell derived tissues that can help improve medicine, disease modeling and pharmaceutical testing,” Dana Weigel, NASA’s LEO program manager, noted in a September 28 statement.

Additional payloads include agricultural trials for in-space crop production, analyses of fluid shifts and blood flow abnormalities in microgravity, and trials of next-generation diagnostic medical hardware.

Handover Protocol and the Conclusion of Crew-12

The arrival of Crew-13 marks the impending departure of the Crew-12 cadre, who arrived at the station in February. Crew-12 astronauts experienced a two-week extension to their orbital stay due to the propulsion leak investigation that delayed the launch of Grace.

With hardware clearance secured and the Falcon 9 stack integrated at Launch Complex-40, flight controllers are monitoring upper-level winds as the countdown proceeds toward the October 1 target.