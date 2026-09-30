ASUS Releases TUF Gaming F16 FX608 Laptop in Indonesia

ASUS has released the TUF Gaming F16 FX608, a 16-inch gaming laptop starting at 21,999,000 rupiah and scaling up to 30,999,000 rupiah. It combines Intel Core HX processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics to handle modern AAA titles alongside on-device artificial intelligence workloads.

Inside the Hardware Architecture and Upgradability

The top-tier configuration of the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 FX608 relies on an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor featuring 16 cores and 24 threads, reaching a clock speed up to 5.2 GHz. This silicon pairs with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU running on 8 GB of GDDR7 VRAM. ASUS allocates a total graphics power of up to 115 watts for the GPU, split between 100 watts of base power and a 15-watt Dynamic Boost ceiling. Alternative configurations trade down to an RTX 5060 or RTX 5050, while entry-level models drop the CPU to an Intel Core i5-13450HX.

Users can open the chassis to modify internal components. The machine packs DDR5-5600 RAM across two SO-DIMM slots, supporting up to 32 GB out of the box and user expansion up to 64 GB. Storage relies on a PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive with a 1 terabyte capacity, paired with a secondary M.2 slot for additional drives. Cooling duties fall to dual second-generation Arc Flow Fans, a full-width heatsink, and integrated dust filters designed to keep particulate matter out of the internal intake vents. In Manual Mode, the laptop draws up to 150 watts of combined system power, splitting 35 watts to the CPU and 115 watts to the GPU.

Accelerating On-Device AI and Creator Workflows

The integration of NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture brings dedicated Tensor Cores capable of delivering up to 798 AI TOPS on the RTX 5070 configuration. This hardware acceleration supports more than 1,000 optimized applications and games, moving computing tasks away from the central processor.

Local processing enables users to run large language models directly on the hardware without relying on cloud servers. This local execution aids in text summarization, private file searching, and data analysis. Creators benefit as well, since applications like Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and CapCut tap into the GPU’s Tensor Cores to process visual effects and render video timelines more quickly.

Display Specifications and Gaming Performance

Visual output is driven by a 16-inch IPS-level display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 2.5K resolution of 2560 by 1600 pixels. The panel features a 165Hz refresh rate, covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space, and includes NVIDIA G-SYNC alongside a MUX Switch with Advanced Optimus.

When playing demanding games, the system uses NVIDIA DLSS technology to boost frame rates through neural rendering. NVIDIA G-SYNC synchronizes the panel’s refresh rate with the GPU output to eliminate screen tearing during fast movement.

Chassis Portability and Regional Pricing

Despite housing robust cooling and high-wattage components, the chassis measures 17.9 millimeters thick and weighs 2.2 kilograms. The aluminum lid features a minimal TUF logo and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards for resistance against vibration, humidity, and temperature extremes. Power comes from a 90-watt-hour battery that supports USB Type-C charging.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an RJ45 Ethernet jack, and an audio combo plug. Select variants also include Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort and G-SYNC support.

In Indonesia, the lineup ranges from 21,999,000 rupiah for the Core i5 and RTX 5050 configuration up to 30,999,000 rupiah for the Core i7 and RTX 5070 model. Every purchase includes a two-year international warranty, an ASUS VIP Perfect Warranty, Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 gigabytes of cloud storage, a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, and a three-month Google AI Pro trial.