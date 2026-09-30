Win Cinema Tickets for The Social Reckoning – Movie Giveaway

Opening in cinemas on October 8, 2026, The Social Reckoning serves as a companion piece to The Social Network. Written by Sorkin, the film dramatizes the explosive Wall Street Journal investigation known as the “Facebook Files” and follows Facebook engineer Frances Haugen as she exposes internal platform secrets.

From Internal Whistleblower Disclosures to Cinematic Drama

The cinematic landscape is about to revisit the mechanics of big tech accountability. The Social Reckoning arrives in German cinemas on October 8, 2026, with distribution supported by Sony Pictures Germany. Scripted as a companion to The Social Network, this new feature pivots from the origins of social media to the high-stakes corporate architecture of modern algorithmic governance.

At the center of the plot is the story of Frances Haugen, portrayed in the film as Madison. Haugen, a Facebook engineer, secures the support of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by White. That partnership ultimately leads to the uncovering of the secrets of the social network.

The Mechanics of the Leak and Platform Transparency

Moviebreak and Sony Pictures Germany are offering readers a chance to experience the film on the big screen. Total prizes include 2×2 cinema tickets for the release starting October 8, 2026.

To enter the ticket sweepstakes, participants must leave a comment below or send an email to [email protected] answering the question: „Wie steht ihr derzeit zu Facebook bzw. Social Media im Gesamten?“ (How do you currently feel about Facebook or social media in general?).”

The competition runs through October 8, 2026. Winners will be selected once the sweepstakes closes. To receive the prize automatically, entrants must ensure their full name and address are saved in their Moviebreak profile or included directly in their entry email. Otherwise, winners will receive an internal notification from the platform. Active community members—calculated via comments, film reviews, and ratings—will receive a double entry in the drawing.